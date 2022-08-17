1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Graduation

August 9, Ozark Regional Library-Fredericktown held the system’s second graduation from 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, a program to teach the joy of story to young listeners.

The ceremony consisted of two graduates, Curren and Liam. The two were fitted with graduation caps, and received a special visit from the Mayor of Fredericktown Travis Parker.

Parker read an inspirational poem about developing character and mind before presenting each of the graduates with their certificates of completion.

As a reward for their hard work, Curren and Liam each selected a new picture book and a treat courtesy of First State Community Bank in Fredericktown and Ironton.

For more information on the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program, find the Ozark Regional Library System on Facebook and Instagram, visit ozarkregional.org/1000books.html or stop by your local branch of the Ozark Regional Library.