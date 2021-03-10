1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Program launch

March 15, Ozark Regional Library will be launching 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, a program to teach the joy of story to young listeners.

If you are wondering how 1,000 books can fit in your busy lifestyle, it is actually less than a book a day over three years. This exciting new program is self-paced and requires no equipment other than books from your home or local library. Visit the library and we’ll recommend the perfect choice.

Upon completion, the library will host a graduation celebration.

Visit one of your local Ozark Regional branches to sign up and receive a free tote bag, bookmark, and packet of information about the program. This multi-year program has been generously sponsored by First State Community Bank-Ironton, Fisher Furniture, Fort Davidson Hotel, Great Southern Bank-Pilot Knob, and New Era Bank-Fredericktown.

Find us on Facebook at Ozark Regional Library System or search for downloads and more information on the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program at ozarkregional.org/1000books.html.

