100 days of learning

Fredericktown Elementary School students and staff celebrated the 100th day of school, Feb. 22.
The milestone event was originally scheduled for Feb. 4, but after a few snow days in January and two weeks off for snow and ice in February, the day finally came.
FES Principal Joe Clauser said the day is a milestone not only for students but for staff as well.
"The school year is more than halfway over, winter is usually in full swing, and this is a great time to stop and celebrate all the progress our students have made so far," Clauser said.
The whole building had fun with the theme as classrooms were filled with special activities and students and staff alike were dressed up for the day.
"It's fun," Clauser said. "Students love having a reason to dress up, and the 100th day gives us a couple of different themes."
Clauser said some students chose to dress up like a 100-year-old person and others wore a shirt with 100 items on it.
"I enjoyed seeing how the students interpreted the elderly theme, dressing like they were 100 years old," Clauser said. "The shirts with 100 items attached were also great. Some shirts were humorous with sayings about surviving 100 days or about their teacher surviving 100 days."
Some of the students went all out with beards, glasses, canes, walkers, bow ties, curlers, stockings, robes and one student even dyed his hair grey.
Noah Francis fashioned his shirt with 100 buttons and the phrase "I've been pushing Mrs. Pogue's buttons for 100 days." When asked if it he had really been pushing her buttons Noah grinned and shook his head yes.
Many of the teachers chose to dress up as well and planned hands-on activities to make learning fun.
"It's an opportunity for some cross-curricular activities that allow us to practice math concepts in areas such as reading, writing and science," Clauser said. "Math is an obvious area where teachers are able to use the number 100 for different activities using counting, adding and subtracting."
Clauser said there are also many writing and reading activities focusing on using 100 words or a theme like "If I had $100."
He said most STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) activities can be arranged to incorporate the number 100 to inspire critical thinking and problem solving.
Some of the activities observed throughout the day included students drawing pictures of themselves at 100 years old, stacking 100 cups to make a tower, sorting and counting 100 snack items, and decorating shirts with 100 items.
As students and staff tried to get back into their routines after the two weeks of snow days, the 100th day celebrations and the Valentine's Day parties in the afternoon made for a fun first day back.
