100 days of learning

Fredericktown Elementary School students and staff celebrated the 100th day of school, Feb. 22.

The milestone event was originally scheduled for Feb. 4, but after a few snow days in January and two weeks off for snow and ice in February, the day finally came.

FES Principal Joe Clauser said the day is a milestone not only for students but for staff as well.

"The school year is more than halfway over, winter is usually in full swing, and this is a great time to stop and celebrate all the progress our students have made so far," Clauser said.

The whole building had fun with the theme as classrooms were filled with special activities and students and staff alike were dressed up for the day.

"It's fun," Clauser said. "Students love having a reason to dress up, and the 100th day gives us a couple of different themes."

Clauser said some students chose to dress up like a 100-year-old person and others wore a shirt with 100 items on it.