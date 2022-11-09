Fall is in the air...almost time for the delicious smells of Thanksgiving Dinner.

Plans are underway for the 13th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner. The meal will once again be served at the Senior Center on Spruce Street on Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, November 24, 2022).

The meal is open to anyone and available at no cost. However, donations are greatly appreciated to keep this needed community event going. The meal is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and offers dine-in, carry-out and local delivery to home-bound folks.

This event started in 2010 by local Girl Scout Troop 50076 as a service project, and the need has continued. We have been blessed with donations over the years to continue offering this dinner for the past 12 years.

In 2014 when most of the Girl Scouts had moved on, the event was offered as a community-hosted event. During the past 12 years we have served more than 2,100 meals.

This event is open to those unable to afford dinner, those who for different reasons are unable to cook dinner, individuals who may otherwise stay home alone if their family lives out of town and many other reasons. Don’t be shy, this is a great way to be thankful for your blessings and share a meal and conversations with others in the community. Those who can donate for the cost, great – those unable to, no problem.

Any organization, church, individual or business that would like to help sponsor the greatly increasing cost of the meal re urged to please contact Jamie at 573-561-4524.

Reserve your spot now. You can sign up in person now until Nov. 23 at the Senior Center. You can call 573-783-7281 and leave a message with your name, call back number, and number of meals, or you can text the same information to 573-561-4524. If you unable to attend in person, we can offer local delivery. Delivery reservations should be made by Nov. 18 and the listed numbers.