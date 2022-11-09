 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

13th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner

  • 0

Fall is in the air...almost time for the delicious smells of Thanksgiving Dinner.

Plans are underway for the 13th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner. The meal will once again be served at the Senior Center on Spruce Street on Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, November 24, 2022).

The meal is open to anyone and available at no cost. However, donations are greatly appreciated to keep this needed community event going. The meal is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and offers dine-in, carry-out and local delivery to home-bound folks.

This event started in 2010 by local Girl Scout Troop 50076 as a service project, and the need has continued. We have been blessed with donations over the years to continue offering this dinner for the past 12 years.

In 2014 when most of the Girl Scouts had moved on, the event was offered as a community-hosted event. During the past 12 years we have served more than 2,100 meals.

People are also reading…

This event is open to those unable to afford dinner, those who for different reasons are unable to cook dinner, individuals who may otherwise stay home alone if their family lives out of town and many other reasons. Don’t be shy, this is a great way to be thankful for your blessings and share a meal and conversations with others in the community. Those who can donate for the cost, great – those unable to, no problem.

Any organization, church, individual or business that would like to help sponsor the greatly increasing cost of the meal re urged to please contact Jamie at 573-561-4524.

Reserve your spot now. You can sign up in person now until Nov. 23 at the Senior Center. You can call 573-783-7281 and leave a message with your name, call back number, and number of meals, or you can text the same information to 573-561-4524. If you unable to attend in person, we can offer local delivery. Delivery reservations should be made by Nov. 18 and the listed numbers.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Morgan Lealand Kemp

Morgan Lealand Kemp

Morgan Lealand Kemp, 29, of Fredericktown, died Sunday, October 23, 2022. She was born January 27, 1993, in Fredericktown to Bobby Joe and Cry…

Freakish fun

Freakish fun

Once again Freakytown did not disappoint, as more than 1,000 kids and their families filled the downtown streets and their treat bags, Saturday.

Tuesday is Election Day

Tuesday is Election Day

Election day is quickly approaching with poles opening at 6 a.m., Nov. 8, for the General Election.

Shirley Robinson

Shirley Robinson

Shirley Robinson, 79, of Jefferson, Texas (formerly of Marquand) died September 28, 2022. She was born November 1, 1942, to Charles Edgar “Ed”…

Marriage Licenses

Marriage Licenses

Jacob Kyle Lunsford, 26, of Marquand, to Alyssa Paige Myers, 25, of MarquandAlana Faith Hovis, 28, of Fredericktown, to Mariea Lea Dawn Barlow…

Madison County Land Transfers

Madison County Land Transfers

WD: Phillip N. Page & wife to Phillip N. Page - TrusteeWD: Phillip N. Page & wife to Phillip N. Page - TrusteeWD: Phillip N. Page &…

Connie Sue Hurst

Connie Sue Hurst

Connie Sue Hurst, 74, of Farmington, died Saturday, October 29, 2022, at her home. She was born April 21, 1948, in Bonne Terre, Missouri to Le…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News