 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

13th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner

  • 0

The 13th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner will once again be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Senior Center on Spruce Street, on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24.

The free meal is open to anyone with dine-in, carry-out and local delivery available to those home-bound.

Any organization, church, individual or business that would like to help sponsor the greatly increasing cost of the meal are urged to please contact Jamie at 573-561-4524.

Reserve your spot now. You can sign up in person until Nov. 23 at the Senior Center. You can call 573-783-7281 and leave a message with your name, call back number, and number of meals, or you can text the same information to 573-561-4524.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Clark Edward "Eddie" Stacy

Clark Edward "Eddie" Stacy, 76, died Thursday, November 10, 2022, at his home. He was born Aug. 14th, 1946 to Clark "Cotton" and Ruby (Thomure…

Madison County Land Transfers

Madison County Land Transfers

QCD: Mark Logan Gibber to Van S. Gunter, Jr & wifeWD: Brandie L. Anthony - Successor Trustee to SBSC Properties, LLCWD: Christie Lynn Lang…

The American people have spoken

The American people have spoken

The American people have spoken. One-party Democrat rule in Washington will officially come to an end on January 3, 2023, when the newest memb…

From A to Z

From A to Z

Thanksgiving isn’t until next week, but I have been thinking lately about an idea that all of us might take to heart.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News