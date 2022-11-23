The 13th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner will once again be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Senior Center on Spruce Street, on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24.

The free meal is open to anyone with dine-in, carry-out and local delivery available to those home-bound.

Any organization, church, individual or business that would like to help sponsor the greatly increasing cost of the meal are urged to please contact Jamie at 573-561-4524.

Reserve your spot now. You can sign up in person until Nov. 23 at the Senior Center. You can call 573-783-7281 and leave a message with your name, call back number, and number of meals, or you can text the same information to 573-561-4524.