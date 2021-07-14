18 Days To Shutdown

As we’ve seen over the past six months since Joe Biden took office, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer have taken a “go it alone” partisan approach to governing -- putting politics over people when it should be the exact opposite. Instead of prioritizing bipartisan legislation that will put working class families back in the driver’s seat, they’re using their narrow majority to move the country further and further to the left, leaving rural America in the dust. Whether it’s the Biden Bailout Bill that funneled billions of extra dollars to pro-lockdown governors or Joe Biden’s infrastructure boondoggle that seems to fund everything except actual infrastructure, it’s clear that Washington Democrats are entirely focused on increasing Washington control over the lives and livelihoods of American families.

Nancy Pelosi likes to say that a “budget is a statement of your values.” But when you refuse to pass – or even debate – a budget, what does it say about your values? It’s been over 900 days since Washington Democrats took the Speaker’s gavel, and in that time they have never offered an actual budget, and the reason for this delay is simple: they don’t want you to know what their plans are. They don’t want people to see that their priorities are helping to cause the surging crime around the country. They don’t want you to see that they think your tax dollars should fund abortions. They don’t want you to see that they are trying to double the size of the IRS and make sure as many people as possible are audited every year.