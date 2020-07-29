$20 million in CARES Act funding authorized for Missouri’s home and community based services providers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Parson announced he is allocating approximately $20 million for emergency relief grants to home and community based services (HCBS) providers impacted by COVID-19.

Home and community based services, which are provided through the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), are available for adults ages 18 years of age and over who have Medicaid or are potentially Medicaid eligible, meet nursing home level of care, and in need of assistance in the home. Nearly 2,000 HCBS providers serve Missourians in need.

Providers may seek reimbursement for costs associated with necessary COVID-19 expenditures (e.g. PPE, extra staffing costs, etc.) or for loss of revenue associated with business interruption. These funds will help cover losses during the period of March 1 to December 30, 2020.

Providers impacted by COVID-19 will submit requests for reimbursement which must be approved by the Division of Senior and Disability Services (DSDS) within DHSS. Qualified providers will receive instructions from the DSDS on how to apply for these funds.

To learn more about this reimbursement process in the coming days, providers should visit the designated DHSS COVID-19 Relief Funds website. Materials will be posted this week.