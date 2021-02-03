2020 FHS valedictorian makes SLU Dean's List

Will Arras was recently notified he made the Dean's List at St. Louis University's Chaifetz School of Business.
To be named to the Dean's List, a student must be registered on a full-time basis and achieve a grade point average of 3.70 or better.
Arras was the Fredericktown High School class of 2020 valedictorian.
