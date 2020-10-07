Dr. Scott Mier has been recognized for more than 20 years of service to the local 4-H program with his induction into the 2020 Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame.
"I had no idea it was going to happen," Mier said. "Leslie Wagner is a leader, and she is actually the receptionist at the Animal Hospital at work and one day she sent me a text and it was like looky here."
Mier said he has been a project leader with shooting sports and wood working for 22 or 23 years. He said, due to COVID he put a hold on things this year, but says he will reconsider coming back next year.
"The thing with 4-H, I started when our children were young," Mier said. "My son was involved. My daughter wasn't, but my son was involved."
Mier said the neat part about his involvement is the two things he teaches are things he enjoys doing.
"The other thing that is neat about it is they are two things the kids want to do, so they are on their best behavior because they are excited," Mier said. "It makes it fun, especially with the shooting type of thing. I like to shoot, but I don't do it very often. If I've got the program going with the boys I'm going to."
Mier said there was a particular time period where his group was full of high school age boys anywhere from 14 to 17 and that was particularly fun time. He said he felt like part of the group and they just went and shot.
"It was fun," Mier said. "We would take them up, at the time there was a range at Mineral Area College that we could use. The college has closed that range down. Now we don't have anywhere to go."
Mier said the range closing down was also part of the reason the program took a break this year. They are looking for a new range to shoot at. He said he also taught wood working out of his home shop.
"When I start out with them, I try to start them out with all hand tools no power tools," Mier said. "To get them to realize you can do this stuff without a power tool. Most of the time for the beginning project they will build a tool box."
Mier said, over the years, the kids have made all kinds of projects, but he learned quick after the first year to have them all make the same thing and not let them each pick their own project.
"I don't think a lot of people realize that 4-H is something that will make a child grow because they have to get up in front of their peers and they have to give oral reports," Mier said. "They have to give a report about what did we do in wood working. Okay we did this or we did that and they have to show their stuff, how they did it."
Mier said they also have to a lot of paperwork and other things to do before projects can be sent to be judged at the fair.
"There is a whole level of that and also there's leadership, the adults are there to supervise but the kids are the ones running the show," Mier said. "I think it is a super good program."
Mier said, over all his years of volunteering with 4-H, he has made a lot of memories and created a lot of friendships. He said some of his 4-H kids are now off and have young families of their own.
Some of those 4-H members had a few things to say about Dr. Mier.
"Dr. Mier has impacted my life by showing me everything I could ever imagine about 4-H," Former 4-H Member Grant Wagner said. "He teaches you skills that you will not only use in 4-H but in your every day life and that means a lot to me to have a leader that cares that much about youth in the 4-H."
4-H Member Zach Tuller said Mier taught him how to improve his woodworking and shooting skills.
"Dr. Mier was one of the most selfless mentors a young 4-H member could ask for," 4-H Alumni Travis Kinneman said. "He was a great teacher and always took the time to help, encourage and support. Whether it was driving us across the state to a shoot or making the coveted 'perfect round' trophy he always pushed us to be better and never wanted anything in return."
"Dr. Mier has impacted my life by showing me what it truly means to be a leader," 4-H Alumni Sam Wagner said. "No matter how busy he is he has always made time to help his community out in anyway possible especially when it comes to the 4-H, by leading projects and teaching kids valuable life skills."
4-H Member Grant Thomason said Mier encourages them to take pride in their work and to never be afraid to try something new.
"For five years, he has taught me and my buddies how to shoot shotguns and make a lot of different things in woodworking and not asked for anything in return," 4-H Member Pakey Matthews said. "Their are not very many people that would do that for us. He is just one awesome guy."
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
