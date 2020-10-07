2020 Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame

"It was fun," Mier said. "We would take them up, at the time there was a range at Mineral Area College that we could use. The college has closed that range down. Now we don't have anywhere to go."

Mier said the range closing down was also part of the reason the program took a break this year. They are looking for a new range to shoot at. He said he also taught wood working out of his home shop.

"When I start out with them, I try to start them out with all hand tools no power tools," Mier said. "To get them to realize you can do this stuff without a power tool. Most of the time for the beginning project they will build a tool box."

Mier said, over the years, the kids have made all kinds of projects, but he learned quick after the first year to have them all make the same thing and not let them each pick their own project.

"I don't think a lot of people realize that 4-H is something that will make a child grow because they have to get up in front of their peers and they have to give oral reports," Mier said. "They have to give a report about what did we do in wood working. Okay we did this or we did that and they have to show their stuff, how they did it."

Mier said they also have to a lot of paperwork and other things to do before projects can be sent to be judged at the fair.