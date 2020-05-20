2020 Remember the Removal Bike Ride canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Cherokee Nation is canceling the 2020 Remember the Removal Bike Ride in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was made out of an abundance of caution.

The trek across seven states was initially scheduled to begin on June 1. Although the bike ride has been canceled, the nine Cherokee Nation cyclists who were selected to make the journey in 2020 will have first priority to participate in the 2021 program.

The Remember the Removal Bike Ride is a youth leadership program that retraces the Northern Route of the Trail of Tears. The nearly 950-mile trek spans seven states including Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri (passing through Fredericktown), Arkansas and Oklahoma. Participants retrace the same path their ancestors were forced to walk more than 180 years ago on the Trail of Tears.

The Remember the Removal Bike Ride was created in 1984 as a youth leadership program. The program was restarted in 2009 and in 2011 began to include cyclists from both the Cherokee Nation and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. The ride will resume in 2021.