2020 Review

The President has also fulfilled his commitment to continue to keep Americans safe. Earlier this year, the White House announced that over four hundred miles of border wall have now been constructed. Additionally, the President has refused the left’s radical calls to defund the police, he has stood up to those who wanted to try and physically tear down giants of American history and he has successfully rebuilt our military by giving our men and women in uniform the largest pay increases seen in a generation, while also giving them the resources to safely do their job.

There is no doubt that aspects of this year have also been tough for many Americans, but President Trump has risen to the challenge and fought this COVID virus without decimating our economy like so many called for. Despite the naysayers in the media, Operation Warp Speed has delivered a safe and effective vaccine faster than anyone believed possible. As we distribute millions of doses of vaccines every week to the most vulnerable, thanks to President Trump, I believe more strongly than ever that the rest of America needs to join us here in Missouri where we have been open for business since the Spring. It’s time to end the blue state lock downs, shutdowns and mandates, and asking Missourians to foot the bill - neither is the American way.

While it might not seem like it at first, 2020 has given us so much to be thankful for. And when we all hear and see with our own two eyes the widespread instances of voter fraud, intimidation, manipulation, machine error and lack of signature verification which plagued last month’s elections, we know there is more to the story. Just this week I let President Trump know of my support for him to appoint a special counsel to get to the bottom of what really took place. I will continue to fight for the truth to ensure this election was transparent, fair, and most importantly, accurate.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0