2020 Review

2020 has been a year none of us will ever forget. With a number of highs, but plenty of lows, it is important that we take a quick pause to look at some of the historic moments of the last year which reminded us that America is the greatest place to live on the face of the earth. Despite constant obstruction, delays and politics from Nancy Pelosi, President Trump was still able to deliver huge accomplishments for American families and workers.
Under President Trump’s leadership, and in the face of a worldwide pandemic, our nation experienced record setting economic growth -- median household incomes hit the highest level ever seen, manufacturing jobs grew at the fastest rate in three decades, and unemployment was down at record lows. Apart from liberal lockdown states, our economy is now bouncing back faster than anyone could have imagined from the Coronavirus pandemic. And the reason is simple, jobs, wages, families, and small business were all thriving because of the tax and regulatory relief delivered under President Trump in his first 3 years in office. Things like the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which resulted in the lowest tax rate on small businesses in more than 80 years and more take home pay for middle and low income workers, joined with unprecedented regulatory relief that saved families thousands of dollars finally has American families growing their own pockets instead of Washington’s.
We also saw huge wins on the global stage this year. From renegotiating bad trade deals that hurt American workers, to holding China accountable for stealing American intellectual property - the President has consistently shown that he is willing to go to bat for the American worker. He has also delivered for our allies – the Abraham Accords negotiated by President Trump this year marked the largest breakthrough in Israeli-Arab relations in generations. The establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Sudan, and Morocco is a massive step towards lasting peace in the Middle East that cannot be overstated. For this accomplishment, President Trump received three separate Nobel Peace Prize nominations. It should come as no surprise the mainstream media has declined to report on that.
The President has also fulfilled his commitment to continue to keep Americans safe. Earlier this year, the White House announced that over four hundred miles of border wall have now been constructed. Additionally, the President has refused the left’s radical calls to defund the police, he has stood up to those who wanted to try and physically tear down giants of American history and he has successfully rebuilt our military by giving our men and women in uniform the largest pay increases seen in a generation, while also giving them the resources to safely do their job.
There is no doubt that aspects of this year have also been tough for many Americans, but President Trump has risen to the challenge and fought this COVID virus without decimating our economy like so many called for. Despite the naysayers in the media, Operation Warp Speed has delivered a safe and effective vaccine faster than anyone believed possible. As we distribute millions of doses of vaccines every week to the most vulnerable, thanks to President Trump, I believe more strongly than ever that the rest of America needs to join us here in Missouri where we have been open for business since the Spring. It’s time to end the blue state lock downs, shutdowns and mandates, and asking Missourians to foot the bill - neither is the American way.
While it might not seem like it at first, 2020 has given us so much to be thankful for. And when we all hear and see with our own two eyes the widespread instances of voter fraud, intimidation, manipulation, machine error and lack of signature verification which plagued last month’s elections, we know there is more to the story. Just this week I let President Trump know of my support for him to appoint a special counsel to get to the bottom of what really took place. I will continue to fight for the truth to ensure this election was transparent, fair, and most importantly, accurate.