2020 Year In Review

This is part one of the Madison County year in review, covering January-June, 2020. The second six months will be covered in the Jan. 6, 2021 issue of the Democrat News. News items are included in the months they appeared in the pages of the Democrat News.
January
Roughly 400 surveys were sent out to Fredericktown citizens to help qualify the city for road improvement funding.
Justice Bowman, 13, went on a hunting trip to the White Mountains in Arizona where he was able to take down an elk. Bowman who has a genetic disorder called Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy which causes muscles to waste away, did not let this slow him down as he still managed to bring home plenty of elk meat from his hunt.
Dr. Margaret Williams, professor of chemistry at MAC, received the Governor's Award for Excellence in Teaching this fall from Missouri Community Association, MCCA, and Dr. Amy Henson, chief information officer at MAC, received the MCCA's Senior Service Award.
The Madison County Chamber of Commerce held its annual banquet where it awarded Audrey Unruh the "Live" Award, Fredericktown City Administrator James Settle the "Work" Award, and Domino's Manager Andrew Nipper the "Play" Award.
The Fredericktown High School boys' basketball team won at Bismark 73-19. Grant Shankle led the Cats with 15 points.
The Kelly A. Burlison Middle School "Robocats" participated in their first robotics competitions, Jan. 11 at St. Joseph's Catholic School in Farmington. The team competed against 24 other teams and came in 10th place in the skills category, 16th in the teams category and received the Sportsmanship Award.
The Fredericktown City Council approved an ordinance regarding zoning regulations as well as business and occupation relating to medical marijuana.
Zoodles brought a red kangaroo joey, corn snake, gold macaw and a few other animal friends to the Fredericktown Elementary School.
Fredericktown High School's JROTC cadets participated in a Staff Assistance Visit review, Jan. 14. LTC John Francis said 68 cadets were reviewed by the Southern Illinois University ROTC Cadre and Cadets. The goal was to try and exceed 95%. The Fredericktown JROTC Program cadets earned a 96.6% grade.
Julian and Faith Affrime began offering a Ballroom Dance Class. The class taught the basics of the most fundamental dances including foxtrot, rumba, swing, hustle, waltz and tango.
Cap America donated $100,000 to the Fredericktown R-I Foundation.
On Jan. 24, the Department of Health and Senior Services released the list of businesses which will be allowed to sell medical marijuana through a dispensary to qualified patients. The list of 192 approved licenses included one facility in Fredericktown.
Artist Noelle Wagner brought her unique collage style of art to the city of Fredericktown with her display at the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library.
February
Jake Williams and Emma Lewis were chosen as the 2020 Fredericktown FCCLA Sweetheart King and Queen. Curtis Lewis and Hailey Dockins-Vogt were first runners up and Trevan West and Abbie Sullens were second runners up.
Madison County Sheriff Katy McCutcheon and Prosecuting Attorney Dwight Robbins addressed several issues to a standing room only crowd during the community meeting Jan. 28 at Black River Electric.
Madison County Kid Builders, or as some call it LEGO Club, began meeting at the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library twice a month.
The Madison County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for the new EBO MD.
Cadets from the Fredericktown Army Junior ROTC and Farmington Air Force Junior ROTC came together for the annual JROTC Military Ball.
The Fredericktown City Council voted to remove the limit on "resort" liquor licenses at its Feb. 10 meeting.
Lane Wagganer and Mackenzie Rice are crowned the 2020 Fredericktown High School Basketball Homecoming King and Queen.
The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team opened the MAAA Tournament with a 69-53 victory over West County.
Daniel Bathe, Will Arras, Alyssa Pierson, Noah Jenkerson, Paxton Clark, Carter Corcino and Skylar Hennen placed at the Future Business Leaders of America district contest.
A group of teens from Kelly A. Burlison Middle School started the philathropic club Green Teens to help out and make a difference.
Skylar Jaroszewski, escorted by Coy Bailey and Bryon Lord, was crowned 2020 Marquand-Zion Homecoming Queen.
The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team reached the district semifinals. The Cats, seeded fifth, topped the No. 4 Kelly Hawks, 66-58.
The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team lost three times to Arcadia Valley this season. The fourth meeting of the two teams was in the opening round of the Class 3, District 2 Tournament. This time the Blackcats came out on top, 63-48.
Spokes and Folks along with the MU Extension office are looking to make Madison County a community supportive of active living with the Livable Streets program.
March
The Fredericktown R-I School District hired Melanie Allen to be the new assistant superintendent for the 2020-2021 school year.
Anna Brown was crowned ETA ETA Chapter Valentine Queen
Fredericktown residents reported a phone scam making its way through the area. The callers were trying to impersonate someone from Ameren or the City of Fredericktown.
The annual Hoops with Our Heroes basketball tournament to benefit Heroes on Holiday Patrol program was March 7. Marquand School District took home the championship trophy for the second year in a row.
"Get the perfect vision for your future! #Transition 20/20" was the theme of the Fourth Annual Transition Fair, which helped students with disabilities find a path after graduation.
During the annual Madison County Extension Dinner Julianne Kline and Leslie Wagner were honored as Leaders Honor Roll recipients.
The Fredericktown R-I School District takes precautions having a district employee, who recently returned from a trip out of the country, wait 14 days before returning to work due to COVID-19 concerns.
Grace Church of the Heartland has officially paid off its entire church loan in a little less than six years and holds a note burning.
The Fredericktown Robocats took third in the final round of teams competition, sixth in drivers skills and fourth in autonomous code at the VEX State Robotics Competition.
Addiction is Real Executive Director Kelly Prunty talked to parents and staff of Fredericktown R-I about addiction with the Hidden in Plain View Presentation and mock bedroom.
MAAA Schools including Fredericktown R-I School District close for an extended period due to COVID-19. The Fredericktown School District took measures to ensure all students have access to food and will provide them with remote learning materials.
The Missouri Whitewater Races were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Juli Kline and her daughter Josie Hinkle showed everyone some fun hands-on activities to have fun at home.
The annual Azalea Festival was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Fredericktown Rotary Club canceled its annual high school awards dinner due to the coronavirus pandemic and chose to donate the $1,000 usually spent to sponsor the dinner to the Cat Pack program.
Building on Missouri's efforts to address COVID-19, Governor Mike Parson directs Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to order statewide social distancing.
April
Fredericktown residents held a car cruise around town to show the community they are all in this together as social distancing continued.
The MAAA Superintendent Association extended the school closures through April 30 to continue to safeguard students and staff from COVID-19.
The City of Fredericktown closed all city parks, playgrounds, pavilions and the walking trail, March 30.
Ray Link retires after working 30 years with the City of Fredericktown.
Governor Michael Parson mobilized the Missouri National Guard in support of the COVID-19 unified response across Missouri.
The community came together to have a "bear hunt," an activity for youth while still keeping a safe social distance, where bears are placed in windows of homes and businesses for children to spot while on a drive or walk.
Madison and Iron County Relay for Life successfully reached a fundraising milestone of $1 million dollars.
Building on Missouri's efforts to control, contain, and combat COVID-19, Governor Mike Parson issued a statewide "Stay Home Missouri" Order effective April 6 until April 24.
April 4, the Madison County Health Department confirmed its first positive case of COVID-19 in Madison County.
Members of Madison County Retired School Personnel decided to brighten the day of some of the area modern day heroes as they hand delivered flowers to Ozark Manor Assisted Living Center, ClaRu DeVille Nursing Home, Madison Medical Center and the Presbyterian Manor as a random act of kindness.
Michelle, Macie and Pat Hovis, along with some assistance from Sherri Sikes, took it upon themselves to craft some homemade masks for Madison County First Responders, nursing homes and Madison Medical Center.
Madison County Food Helpers began to connect people who need help with those who have the resources to help.
Cap America donates 500 face masks to Madison Medical Center.
The Fredericktown City council passed a Stay Home Order, April 13.
Governor Michael Parson made an announcement, April 9, officially ordering all Missouri schools to be closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year.
Fredericktown Christian Church holds a Drive-in Easter Service instead of streaming the sermon online.
The "Adopt a 2020 Madison County Graduate" Facebook page was created to help brighten the day of the graduates who missed the last part of their school year.
Fredericktown Mayor Kelly Korokis proclaimed April 2020 at National Child Abuse Prevention Month in the city of Fredericktown.
The Fredericktown High School lit up spring sports fields, track, soccer and baseball, at 8:20 p.m. (20:20 military time), for 20 minutes and 20 seconds to honor the seniors who missed their final sports season.
The Fredericktown City Council voted to reopen the walking trail with distancing rules, April 27.
Madison County Service Coordination hosted a parade of Encouragement, April 21.
May
The Community Beautification Committee, along with volunteers from Safe Harbor Hospice, dodged rain drops, April 29, to plant the flowers grown by the Fredericktown High School 2019-2020 Greenhouse Class, in the planters around town.
Fredericktown Fire Department and Cherokee Pass Volunteer Fire Department worked together to contain and put out a fire at 204 S. Main St.
The Fredericktown High School FFA Greenhouse Class was not able to hold its annual plant sale due to the coronavirus pandemic. FFA Greenhouse Teacher Laura Bittle said, with some precautions, she was able to sell some of the plants but the students missed out on the experience.
Madison and Iron County Relay for Life teams took their fundraising efforts to the streets with a chalk drawing contest and pole decorating contest.
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft unveiled the 2019-2020 Official Manual or "Blue Book." Commemorating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment giving women the right to vote, Ashcroft asked female legislators to provide their thoughts on the significance of the amendment. The quotes appear throughout the book.
Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Home held a nursing home parade, May 8 as a way to put a smile on residents faces who have not been able to see their loved ones in person.
The Madison County Health Department signed a bid contract with Sargent Construction to start work on the new health department building.
The Fredericktown Azalea Board made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Azalea Festival due to COVID-19.
Marquand-Zion High School graduated eight seniors during the May 16 Commencement Ceremony, as well as nine eighth graders who graduated into high school.
The Fredericktown Class of 2020 celebrated its last day, May 15, by hearing the final bell from the high school parking lot and enjoying a Senior Car Cruise around town.
Ozark Regional Library took its Story Time virtual by making videos of guest readers reading books and posting the videos online.
Pink flamingos began popping up in peoples yards as the Flocking Flamingo fundraiser for Madison and Iron County Relay for life was in full swing.
Hannah Lewis was accepted into the University of Missouri's Veterinary Medicine Program.
Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy was approved as one of five pharmacies in the state to have a drive-thru testing location for COVID-19.
The food staff members at Fredericktown R-I served 33,610 meals to the youth of the community from March 18 to May 15.
June
The Fredericktown City Council voted not to open the municipal pool for the 2020 season.
Madison and Iron County Relay for Life event makes the decision to switch the event from in-person to Facebook live.
The Madison County Health Department breaks ground on its new building located at 105 Armory St.
Two Fredericktown Police Officers visit Oliver Peo on his birthday after his mother lets them know how much he wants to be a police officer when he grows up.
Fredericktown High School held a special graduation ceremony for Noah Jenkerson and Briley Reed, both have chosen to join the U.S. Army this summer and planned to began their commitment prior to the regular FHS commencement.
Vernon and Thelma Sikes gave their thoughts on the coronavirus pandemic and how things were when they lived through the polio outbreak.
Mayor Kelly Korokis, Alderman Daytona Brown, Alderman Jim Miller and Alderman Harold Thomas took their oaths of office at the Fredericktown City Council meeting, June 8.
The City of Fredericktown jumped in to help make the annual Fourth of July fireworks display a possibility this year.
Madison County voters pass R-I School and Ambulance District propositions.
Nelson and Dorothy Wagganer celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary June 1.
Ava Laut and Katie Rohan were chosen as two of only thirty members from across the state to participate in the Missouri Agribusiness Academy.
"Bear" celebrates a year with his new family after being rescued by Furever Paws and Claws Recue.
Brett Reutzel retires June 30 as superintendent of Fredericktown R-I.
Fredericktown High School celebrated its 122nd commencement with 116 students receiving their diplomas.
The Fredericktown City Council removes restrictions at the park allowing playgrounds and bathrooms to reopen.
The Fredericktown R-I School Board officially voted to cancel prom.
The Fredericktown Lion's Club Rodeo came to town drawing a large crowd and many competitors.
