2020 Year In Review

This is part one of the Madison County year in review, covering January-June, 2020. The second six months will be covered in the Jan. 6, 2021 issue of the Democrat News. News items are included in the months they appeared in the pages of the Democrat News.

January

Roughly 400 surveys were sent out to Fredericktown citizens to help qualify the city for road improvement funding.

Justice Bowman, 13, went on a hunting trip to the White Mountains in Arizona where he was able to take down an elk. Bowman who has a genetic disorder called Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy which causes muscles to waste away, did not let this slow him down as he still managed to bring home plenty of elk meat from his hunt.

Dr. Margaret Williams, professor of chemistry at MAC, received the Governor's Award for Excellence in Teaching this fall from Missouri Community Association, MCCA, and Dr. Amy Henson, chief information officer at MAC, received the MCCA's Senior Service Award.

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce held its annual banquet where it awarded Audrey Unruh the "Live" Award, Fredericktown City Administrator James Settle the "Work" Award, and Domino's Manager Andrew Nipper the "Play" Award.