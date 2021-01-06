2020 Year in Review

This is part two of the Madison County year in review, covering July-December, 2020. The first six months were covered in the Dec. 30, 2020 issue of the Democrat News. News items are included in the months they appeared in the pages of the Democrat News.
July
After months of virtual learning the Fredericktown School District spent the last few weeks enjoying in person summer school. The Fredericktown Fire Department made a special visit to the elementary school to talk with the kids and have a little fun with the fire hose.
The Fredericktown R-I School District's funding was down $419,000 due to COVID-19.
A group of Fredericktown High School parents came together to begin planning a prom after it was canceled by the district due to COVID-19 concerns.
Marquand-Zion School District makes plans to install radio systems on its school buses.
The annual 4th of July fireworks display at Rotary Park became the first public event to take place since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Families spread out in the field and enjoyed the display.
The Madison County Chamber of commerce held its first Zoom meeting since COVID-19 caused it to put all in-person meetings on hold.
The Family Support Group for Loved Ones Who are Affected by Substance Abuse was formed for anyone who has someone in their life who is affected by substance use.
The Madison County MU Extension held three Food Preservation Classes.
Coppermines Road has been adopted in loving memory of Storm Rehkop. As part of the Madison County Adopt-a-Road program, Rehkop's family will keep the three-mile stretch of county road clean.
Six of the original Dog n Suds carhops, Karen (Jones) Tripp, Brenda Freeland, Reva Slinkard, Doris (Link) Young, Ida (Link) Firebaugh and Karen (Stephens) Stafford came together to say their goodbyes to building as plans moved forward to remove the sign and demolish the building.
The University of Missouri Extension offices in Madison, Iron and Reynolds counties team up for a three county tourism event to promote physical activity and outdoor recreation.
Connie Cox explains why she loves to garden and what it can bring into your life. She said it can be relaxing and rewarding and for her it is her therapy and the thing that brings her joy.
FHS parents and students spend the day fundraising to raise money for prom.
Fredericktown High School FFA received the Building Our American Communities Grant and used the funds to refurbish and replace some of the beds at The Garden.
Feed the Families raises $23,130.15 despite having to cancel the big in-person event.
Cowboys and cowgirls from multiple states came to Fredericktown, July 17, to compete in the Show Me State Sort & Pen Competition.
Kelsey Skaggs-Gresham, former Madison County deputy collector, entered a guilty plea and received five years supervised probation after being charged last year with stealing funds from the collector's office.
The Madison County MU Extension 4-H program used grant funds to purchase bike racks to place around town. City of Fredericktown workers installed two of the wave bike racks around the court square.
The Fredericktown Classes of 2020 and 2021 were able to take back a piece of their high school experience with their parent organized junior and senior prom, July 25.
The Fredericktown High School 2020 Prom Queen and King are Alyssa Pierson and Russell Matthews.
The Fredericktown City Council passed a proclamation to endorse the proposed Highway of History Project as a Bicentennial Project for 2021.
The Fredericktown R-I School District posted a parent survey on Facebook, Twitter and the fpsk12.org website as well as sent it out via the district emailing system to gather information, concerns and data regarding the reopening plan.
The City of Fredericktown began installing a new automatic electric and water meter reading system, July 21.
Jean Cantrell was proud to bring a 1-1/2 pound Cherokee Purple tomato, grown in Danny Burns' garden, into the Democrat News office.
Fredericktown Elk's Lodge 2812 donated $2,500 to the Madison County Food Pantry.
Kelly A. Burlison Middle School Science Teacher Cassandra Mills was chosen as a 2021 Regional Teacher of the Year.
August
David and Karen Whitener decided to hold movie nights at their farm, Little River Farm People, to offer something for families to do.
The Madison County Courthouse, in compliance with a modification made to the Missouri Supreme Court Operational Directive, is now requiring masks be worn in the building.
Furever Paws and Claws Rescue sends out a plea looking for kind individuals who love animals to help foster the rescue animals.
The Ozark Regional Library challenged patrons to show off their creativity with illustrations during the "Imagine Your Story" Summer Reading Program.
U.S. Congressman Jason Smith visited Little River Farm People, Aug. 8, as part of his annual farm tour. He was accompanied by Missouri State Representative Rick Francis.
The Madison County commissioners approved $885,515.59 of the $1,418,164 CARES Act Funds Madison County received from the state.
The Fredericktown City Council agreed to create a committee in order to move forward with the police and fire building.
The Fredericktown R-I School District released its reopening planning with options for both in-person and virtual. The district began building and installing dividers in classrooms and cafeterias.
The Fredericktown R-I School District held a Facebook Live Forum to address any questions regarding the reopening of school.
Wilson Dietiker caught an 18-inch, 3.5-pound bass, Aug. 4.
Fredericktown R-I School staff worked hard to stuff backpacks with school supplies to be handed out at school registration for those signed up for the Back to School Fair.
Fredericktown High School Band Camp had to make a few adjustments due to COVID-19 but it still went forward welcoming a whole new season of musicians.
The Sports Complex fought off a fungus which created some dead spots on the new fields.
The topic of a Tax Increment Financing, TIF, District resurfaced once again in the City of Fredericktown as the Cobalt Mine makes a request to the city.
Khloe Montgomery, daughter of Paul and Kara Montgomery, chose to celebrate her 10th birthday by collecting much needed items for Furever Paws and Claws Rescue.
The Fredericktown High School football team held its annual sports drink scrimmage.
The Ozark Regional Library held a bookmark design contest as part of its Summer Reading Program.
The Fredericktown R-I School District returned to school for the 2020-2021 school year.
Fredericktown Intermediate School Music Teacher Tracy King was chosen for the second time to receive a $500 classroom grant through the Missouri Retired Teachers Foundation.
As of Aug. 24, Madison County had 82 positive COVID-19 cases. This is an increase of 49 positive cases in 9 days.
The Fredericktown R-I School District made an announcement, Aug. 24, the day before school started, making masks/face coverings a requirement for staff and students when social distancing is not possible.
Pioneer Days and Cub-Arama canceled their events due to COVID-19 concerns.
September
Daniel Bathe completed his Boy Scouts of America Eagle Scout Service Project by installing purple martin houses.
The Madison County Commissioners approved another $34,673.06 of the $1,418,164 CARES Act funds.
FHS Blackcat cross country team runners Ava Laut, Andrew Starkey, and Lyndan Gruenke took home medals at the North County Invitational.
Denny Ward tells the story of a Grandmother's Flower Garden Quilt that was finally completed after almost a century.
Fredericktown Alderman Rick Polete and Madison County Presiding Commissioner Jason Green gave updates on the city and county during a Madison County Chamber of Commerce Zoom meeting.
The Fredericktown High School football team won 42-18 at Herman.
The Patriot Day Ceremony was held, Sept. 11, at the Madison County Courthouse.
Fredericktown Mayor Kelly Korokis signed a Suicide Prevention Week proclamation.
Fredericktown City Light and Water answered questions about the new meters and compared rates with other electric services.
The Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services and Missouri National Guard offered free COVID-19 drive-through testing, Sept. 18.
Students of the month at Fredericktown Elementary School enjoyed a pizza picnic with their principal, Sept. 11.
The Kelly A. Burlison Middle School cross country team ran its first race ever at Arcadia Valley.
This past fiscal year, Oct. 2019 to Sept. 2020 the Fredericktown Police Department has been awarded $38,391.77 in grant funding.
Local Geocaching Enthusiast Michael Sletten explains what geocaching is and how to get started in the hobby.
The Fredericktown R-I School Board recognized Kelly A. Burlison Middle School Science Teacher Cassy Mills.
Families Flourishing FredMO, a community partnership between MU Extension and the Fredericktown School District, is formed to provide families the opportunity to strengthen family connections and increase positive youth development.
A&M Restaurant celebrated 35 years in business.
Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 20-16 extending the mobilization of the Missouri National Guard through Dec. 30.
The Madison County MU Extension hosted a Paint Pour Class, Sept. 22 taught by Michala Boyd of Castor River Crafts and Sarah Kennedy of CC Restoration.
The Fredericktown High School tennis team won its first match of the season topping Potosi, 6-3.
The Fredericktown High School soccer team defeated Sikeston, 6-1.
The Blackcats Cross Country teams ran at Oak Ridge, Sept. 22, bringing home five medals.
Liberty Ann Bates fights for her life and searches for a new heart at just 3 months old.
The City of Fredericktown approved trick-or-treating and a Fall Festival during its Sept. 28 meeting.
October
The community enjoyed the new 6-acre corn maze at the Little River Farm People.
The Madison County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for the new tables and benches at Azalea Park.
The Fredericktown High School JROTC Raider Team hosted its home raider meet with 11 teams from nine different schools.
The Madison County Commissioners approved another $177,742.63 of CARES Act Funds.
The Fredericktown High School volleyball team defeated Potosi, 25-21, 25-14, and 25-22.
The Fredericktown High School tennis team competed in the MAAA Tournament. The Blackcats No. 2 doubles team of Sophie Rehkop and Bailey White took third place. Rehkop added another medal by taking third in No. 2 singles.
Dr. Scott Mier has been recognized for more than 20 years of service to the local 4-H program with his induction into the 2020 4-H Hall of Fame.
Grace Church of the Heartland continues its Life Adventure Wednesday for youth by inviting Farmer Cliff Davis to talk to the kids and show some of the animals.
The First Presbyterian Church of Fredericktown closed its doors after 140 years. The church donated more than $100,000 to charities and nonprofits.
Black River Electric Cooperative held its 82nd Annual Meeting, Oct. 10.
The Ozark Regional Library hosted Dr. Ingrid Borecki via Zoom to learn about genetics and genomic applications.
Despite a year full of curve balls Madison and Iron County Relay for Life met its 2020 goal to raise $34,500.
Fredericktown City Administrator James Settle acknowledges Dawson Claus for going the extra mile and picking up trash on his way to school one morning.
Tim Allgier retired from the City of Fredericktown after 35 years.
Dr. Kevin Roberts from Madison County Chiropractic took first place in the Relay for Life Chili Cook Off, Oct. 10.
Community youth enjoyed games at the Fall Festival held at Azalea Park to raise money for character costumes for Miracles on Main Street.
When the annual elementary school field trips had to be canceled, some of the FES staff pulled together to bring the pumpkin patch to the kids. They filled the FES field with nearly 400 pumpkins.
The 2020 Fredericktown High School Homecoming King and Queen are Nate Miller and Arika Buxton.
The Young Eagles Event returned to the A. Paul Vance Regional Airport to offer free airplane rides to youth.
The Haunted House put on by the Fredericktown Fire Department Auxiliary returned for some Halloween fright.
The Fredericktown Farms 4-H held its annual recognition ceremony.
The Blackcat runners came up huge at the Dexter Invitational bringing home a combined eight medals and setting six personal records.
The Fredericktown United Methodist Church once again held its annual Coat Boutique offering free coats to all who need one.
Fredericktown Mayor Kelly Korokis signed a proclamation declaring Red Ribbon Week, Oct. 23-31.
The Community Beautification Committee announced the annual Christmas ornament. The 2020 ornament honors first responders, caregivers and medical providers in the community.
November
The Faith Family Children's Home held a special Halloween party for the kids with each department dressing up in themed outfits to hand out candy.
Madison Countains had two contested local races, in the Nov. 3 general election, sheriff and coroner.
Scouting for Food adapts to COVID-19 restrictions by having donations dropped off at the Scout Hut instead of being picked up door to door.
The Game Room opens up in Fredericktown offering a safe place with fast internet for local gamers.
Betha Mattingly, RN, CHNI, retired from the Madison County Health Department after 43 years as a nurse.
FHS Junior Lyndan Gruenke crossed in first place as district champion and earned his way to the Class 3 State Meet during the cross country meet at Arcadia Valley.
Cynthia and Darwin England said farewell by filling their yard with signs of encouragement. The couple had been holding up signs to the students on the school buses every day. Due to selling their home, they had to say farewell to the students who had come to look forward to their signs.
The Captain Henry Whitener Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution held a dedication ceremony to commemorate the service of Revolutionary War Soldier Peter Seitz.
The Fredericktown City Council approved the purchase of a digger derrick truck in the amount of $90,000.
Madison County reelected the three incumbents Sheriff Katy McCutcheon, Coroner Collin Follis and State Rep. Rick Francis.
Fredericktown Elementary School got involved in Election Day as students learned about the process and held a mock election. Tech Day prevailed over PJ Day with a 141-113 margin and Trump defeated Biden 235-80.
Ellie Hellrich, 11, raised money over the summer to donate school supplies to Fredericktown Intermediate School.
Lyndan Gruenke made Blackcat Cross Country history by being the first ever Fredericktown runner to compete at the state level for the 3-year-old cross country program. Gruenke finished 17th earning all-state honors.
Fredericktown Elementary School had beautiful weather for its annual Track-a-thon.
Operation Christmas child collections began with extra COVID-19 precautions.
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway released an audit report of Madison County. The overall result of the audit was a "fair" rating.
In lieu of the annual Veterans Day Breakfast and assembly FHS held a Veterans Day Parade and include all four school buildings in on the event.
Former Blackcats football star, Jerry Matthews, was again recognized as a 1970 All-State Football player 50 years later due to an error in the records.
Black River Electric Cooperative employees helped to restore power after Hurricane Laura in Louisiana.
Mike Offnick took first place in the Fredericktown Eagles Lodge No. 3758 chili cook-off.
Students of Fredericktown Intermediate School learned about Thanksgiving and held their very own Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade complete with class balloon floats.
The Fredericktown R-I School Board recognized Lyndan Gruenke and Arika Buxton at its monthly meeting.
The Madison County Health Department held a COVID-19 Q&A via Facebook Live.
The Ozark Regional Library hosted special guest Musician Olivia Jean who read "Jampires" by Sarah McIntyre and David O'Connell.
Maddie's Wish held a Canvas and Corks event, Nov. 29 to raise money to help provide Christmas presents for those in need.
December
Small Business Saturday sees beautiful weather, a town full of deals and a great turnout.
The Fredericktown City Council approved plans for a concession stand at the Sports Complex allowing it to move forward and begin the bidding process.
Fredericktown City crews hung the large wreaths on the Madison County Courthouse.
The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team completed its play in the 94th Arcadia Valley Thanksgiving tournament with a 57-31 victory over the Clearwater Tigers in the fifth place game.
Local artist Amber Huckaba makes her dreams come true as she pursues her fine arts degree at SEMO and has her work exhibited at the Forge Gallery.
The annual Miracles on Main Street event drew many people to town to visit with Santa through the window of Statler realty, see Prancer, write their Santa letter and much more.
The Madison County Commissioners awarded the remainder of the CARES Act Funds to the Madison Medical Center and Marquand Volunteer Fire Department.
Furever Paws and Claws held a Road Rally to raise funds.
The Kelly A. Burlison Middle School Learning Zone performed the musical "Doo-Wop Wed Widing Hood."
Shop with a Hero once again filled the Fredericktown Walmart with hundreds of smiling faces. The eighth annual event helped 116 children purchase Christmas presents.
The Penguin Patch Holiday Shoppe returned to Fredericktown Intermediate School to allow students to shop for Christmas gifts.
Fredericktown High School senior football player Brayden Lee was named Academic All-State for fall 2020.
Fredericktown Intermediate School Students share with the community what Christmas means to them.
Cap American donates $25,000 to Marquand-Zion School District.
Fredericktown R-I School Board votes to allow Valle into the football conference.
Dawson Buford and Brezlyn Boswell were crowned the 2020 FHS Basketball Homecoming King and Queen.
The annual Flashlight Candy Cane Hunt hid more than 2,000 candy canes in the FES field for children to find by the light of their flashlights.
The Fredericktown Elk's Lodge donated $3,500 to East Missouri Action Agency and $2,000 to the Senior Center.
Fredericktown Fire Department escorts Santa around town in his sleigh.
Fredericktown Intermediate School students made cards for first responders and nursing home residents.
Madison Medical Center received the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Jane's Coffee House offers delicious specialty drinks and desserts in Fredericktown.
The Christian Church in Fredericktown held its live nativity scene for the 63rd year.
