2020 Year in Review

This is part two of the Madison County year in review, covering July-December, 2020. The first six months were covered in the Dec. 30, 2020 issue of the Democrat News. News items are included in the months they appeared in the pages of the Democrat News.

July

After months of virtual learning the Fredericktown School District spent the last few weeks enjoying in person summer school. The Fredericktown Fire Department made a special visit to the elementary school to talk with the kids and have a little fun with the fire hose.

The Fredericktown R-I School District's funding was down $419,000 due to COVID-19.

A group of Fredericktown High School parents came together to begin planning a prom after it was canceled by the district due to COVID-19 concerns.

Marquand-Zion School District makes plans to install radio systems on its school buses.

The annual 4th of July fireworks display at Rotary Park became the first public event to take place since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Families spread out in the field and enjoyed the display.

The Madison County Chamber of commerce held its first Zoom meeting since COVID-19 caused it to put all in-person meetings on hold.