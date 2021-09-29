2021 Fall Story Time

Dive into fall at Ozark Regional Library with story time.
From Oct. 4 to Nov. 12, we’ll sing songs, read stories, do arts and crafts, and learn fun rhymes at the library.
The program will be at:
• Ozark Regional Library-Annapolis, Mondays at 10 AM
• Viburnum City Hall, Tuesdays at 11 AM
• Ozark Regional Library-Fredericktown, Thursdays at 10 AM
• Ozark Regional Library-Ironton, Thursdays at 1 PM
Watch for announcements about additional programs at ozarkregional.org or visit Ozark Regional Library System on Facebook or Instagram.