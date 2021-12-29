2021 Year in Review: January to June

This is part one of the Madison County year in review, covering January-June, 2021. The second six months will be covered in the Jan. 5, 2022 issue of the Democrat News. News items are included in the months they appeared in the pages of the Democrat News.

January

Madison County officials, who were elected to office during the November election, Assessor Paula Rehkop Francis, Coroner Collin Follis, Public Administrator Carol LaChance, Surveyor Bryan Wells, Sheriff Katy McCutcheon, District I County Commissioner Tom Stephens, District II County Commissioner Larry Kemp and Treasurer Jessica Stevens take their oath of office, Dec. 31, 2020.

Madison County Health Department celebrated its recent move to its new building located at 105 Armory St.

Cap America Donated $15,000 to the Madison County Salvation Army to help it reach its goal of $35,000 this Christmas season.

Tiffany Armes reached out to her Facebook friends to raise money to purchase robotic pets for residents of Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Home. The Facebook campaign raised $430 and Armes was able to deliver four cats and one dog to Stockhoff in the middle of December as well as two additional cats to a memory care facility in the region.

The Madison County Commissioners voted to lower the $1.31 per 100 dollars assessed valuation surtax to $0.50 per 100 dollars assessed valuation.

Lindsey Neel invited everyone to join her for POUND and Barre class at the Power Factory Gym as a way to work out your resolutions.

After three years of hard work the Madison County Affordable Housing Partnership's application for low income housing tax credits was approved, receiving the highest point total of any application in the state.

January 7, at approximately 1:55 p.m., a multi vehicle accident on West Main Street resulted in two people injured, five vehicles damaged and a broken telephone pole.

Fredericktown Fire Department responded to a fire at 135 S. Mine La Motte at 2:15 p.m., Jan. 8.

Thanks to a visit from Walgreens, Jan. 13, and a previous visit from Madison County Health Department, around 70% of Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Home residents have now received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Some Madison County residents were able to pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine, Jan. 14 with the available appointments quickly filled.

The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team defeated Lesterville, 53-31, January 12 during Senior Night.

The need for school bus drivers, both full time and substitute, has increased over the years as requirements have increased and the certification has been more difficult to obtain. Fredericktown Elementary School Principal Joe Clauser saw the need and decided to go the extra mile. Clauser obtained his certification and is now a substitute bus driver.

Nicole King, 32, of Fredericktown was charged with one count of felony stealing after allegedly stealing close to $20,000 from a care facility in Fredericktown while employed to manage clients' money.

February

Like parents all over the country, last March, Alicia Hill was faced with learning to teach her kids from home. "I will never homeschool my kids," Hill said. "I've said that more times than I can count, but here I am a homeschool mom." Hill talked about the advantages and what to expect when homeschooling.

Tammi Whitener, 44, of Fredericktown has been charged with two counts of felony stealing ($25,000 or more) and one count felony stealing ($750 or more) after allegedly transferring tens of thousands of dollars from a man's retirement account into her own personal business account.

The first dog of 2021 to visit Fredericktown Animal Control has been named "Eddie Pound." "Eddie" was taken in by Furever Paws and Claws and, after a visit to the vet, it was determined he had a fracture and would require surgery on his leg. The surgery was a success and "Eddie" is expected to make a full recovery.

The Madison County Salvation Army raised a grand total of $42,280.85 for the 2020 bell ringing season and $35,938.72 of the money raised will stay in Madison County.

During the first 2021 planning meeting, for the Feed the Families event, it was decided to once again forgo the large in-person event.

Fredericktown Intermediate School challenged its students to spread kindness through a Kindness Counts activity. After students did an act of kindness they would then write it on a heart and hang it on the wall.

The Fredericktown City Council voted to approve the purchase of an all-in-one concession stand in the amount of $201,000. The city has received $80,000 in donated funds, had $100,000 budged for the project and general fund will borrow the remainder needed from the electric department.

The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team put together it's first winning streak of the season, defeating Valle and then defeating Kingston in the opening round of the MAAA Tournament.

As the blanket of snow began to fall, last week, the eyes of school children filled with hopes of a snow day. Little did they know, their snow day would turn into more than a week of time home from school and other activities.

Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Home crowns Marla Walls and Otto Kurgas as this year's Valentine's Day King and Queen

Fredericktown Elementary School students and staff celebrated the 100th day of school, Feb. 22.

Cold temperatures may be responsible for a sprinkler system malfunction which dumped approximately 2,000 gallons of water inside Kelly A. Burlison Middle School, Feb 16.

During Valentine's Day weekend many area couples chose to take the time to strengthen their marriages at the ReKindle Marriage Conference.

Pharmacist Chelsea Rehkop has administered thousands of vaccines over the years. Earlier this year she received the COVID-19 vaccine and is now administering it to her patients.

March

Every year little girls from kindergarten to fifth grade come together to learn dance routines from the Fredericktown Gold Dusters. This year 48 little dancers participated.

The Fredericktown R-I School Board learned about the increase in vaping among district students at its monthly meeting.

A semi-truck full of garbage overturned on the Highway 72 bypass near Route OO intersection.

Madison County Road and Bridge has a new Freightliner Dump Truck to help maintain the county roads all year round. The purchase of the truck was made possible due to a federal grant called DERA (Diesel Emissions Reduction Act).

The annual Hoops with Our Heroes basketball tournament to benefit Madison County Heroes on Holiday Patrol program was March 6 at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School.

The City of Fredericktown received the February purchase power bill from MoPEP in the amount of $945,162, roughly $600,000 increase.

A Mass Vaccination Event was held at Black River Electric Cooperative. The Missouri National Guard, Madison County Health Department, and volunteers from the area administered 950 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Mario Gomez and Ava Laut were chosen as the 2021 Fredericktown FCCLA Sweetheart King and Queen, March 13.

More than 50 people assembled at Teen Town, March 15, for a special city council work session to consider the Fredericktown Planning and Zoning Commission's "recommendation with negative vote with concerns for the affordable housing project Meadows of Fredericktown."

If you ask about or mention "Leroy" Braswell to anyone in Madison County you would probably get a blank stare. If you mentioned "Butch" to any of the same folks, the response would be a great big smile. Butch, 93, died Sunday in St. Louis.

The Missouri Department of Conservation held an Antler Jewelry Class, March 10 at the Madison County MU Extension Office.

The 54th Annual Missouri Whitewater Championships were shortened to one day, but competitors were excited to be out and together.

At its March 16 meeting, the Fredericktown R-I School Board approved a bid from Central States Bus Sales to purchase three new Bluebird buses.

The Fredericktown Agricultural Education Department recently received a grant from the National Rifle Association Foundation. The grant consists of archery and hunting equipment designed to enhance the current curriculum for the Conservation and Natural Resources class taught at the high school.

The Green Teens, an after school Learning Zone Program at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School, raised $125 and made homemade peanut butter, bacon and rolled oat dog biscuits for Furever Paws and Claws Rescue.

After taking a year off, due to COVID, preparations for the 2021 Azalea Queen Pageant are in full swing. The 11 contestants and the retiring queen from 2019 gathered for the annual Azalea Queen Tea Party.

Fredericktown High School Principal Craig Gibbs was name the Southeast Regional Consummate Professional by the Missouri Association of Secondary Principals for 2021.

Children came out to enjoy the annual Optimist Club Easter Egg Hunt.

Charley Rehkop, one year old, daughter of Tyler and Chelsea Rehkop, was recently crowned Overall Most Beautiful Supreme for America's Best Pageant.

April

The former Barrett Jensen parking lot in Fredericktown was full of smiling faces, April 3, as children enjoyed free games, a bounce house, Gaga ball and goody bags at the Easter Block Party put together by Calvary Church.

Perry Kegley was a tremendous basketball player, a committed teacher, a loving husband and father, an admired brother, brother-in-law, father-in-law and uncle, a respected school administrator, a farmer, a dedicated member of his church and so much more. However, to the majority of people in this community he will be remembered as a coach and mentor.

The transition from middle school to high school can be challenging for some students, so as a way to help make it easier the R-I School District held an Activity Day, April 9. The idea of Activity Day is to acquaint the eighth grade students with the activities and programs available to them as high school students.

Fredericktown Aldermen Rick Polete, Kevin Jones and Paul Brown take their oaths of office, April 12.

Fredericktown Fire Department responded to a call at around 3:15 p.m., April 8 to a fire at 129 S. Mine La Motte.

Three Fredericktown Intermediate School teachers willingly took pies to the face to help the student council raise money for the Madison County Salvation Army.

The Fredericktown High School JROTC Blackcat Raider Team traveled to Independence, Missouri this April 9-10 to compete in the Truman High School's 1st Raider Challenge where they took 2nd place overall.

Fredericktown High School junior choir member Alyssa Sample auditioned and was selected as an all-state alternate.

The Fredericktown High School golf team won a tri-match April 6, at Terre Du Lac and also took first in the West County invitational, April 9.

Wyatt Simpson and Victoria Boybyl were crowned Marquand-Zion Homecoming King and Queen.

The 2021 Madison County Buddy Ball League played its first game of the season Saturday.

The Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library held a reception April 29 for the community to admire the artwork of Susan Reid.

The Fredericktown JROTC Program held an abbreviated 2020-2021 Awards Ceremony April 16.

Fredericktown High School students had a chance to extend the prom experience by attending the After Prom Party hosted by After Shock Youth Ministries.

Richard Allgier and Xandra "Sandy" Sonderman took their oaths of officer to remain on the Fredericktown R-I School Board, April 20.

Brayden Lee and Laci Francis were crowned the 2021 Prom King and Queen at the Fredericktown High School Prom.

The Fredericktown aldermen made progress on two big projects by unanimously passing two ordinances, Monday. One relates to the new public safety facility and the other to the 2021 Water Main Replacement Project.

The pink flamingos are preparing for their return flight as the Madison and Iron county Relay for Life plan to bring back their popular Flocking Flamingos fundraiser.

May

The Kelly A. Burlison Middle School Cafetorium was full of laughter last week during two performances of the middle school's spring pay, "An Absolutely True Story (As Told by a bunch of Lying Liars)" by Ian McWethy.

The annual Team Up to Clean Up organized by the Madison County Chamber of Commerce brought community members out to make Fredericktown look its best ahead of the Azalea Festival.

The class of 1960 held its 60th class reunion "one year late" May 1, 2021.

The Fredericktown High School JROTC Blackcat Battalion hosted its annual military ball.

In Madison County, May time is Azalea time, and with it usually comes rain. This weekend was no exception as the Annual Azalea Festival fought the odds and the weather once again.

Brezlyn Boswell was crowned the 2021 Azalea Queen.

Cherokee Pass Fire Chief Bill Starkey has been chosen to receive the Attorney General Honors Award from Missouri AG Eric Schmitt.

The Fredericktown City Council voted to move forward with the $234,580 bid from Cape Electric for the lighting project at the sports complex.

The Fredericktown High School JROTC students were given a rare opportunity, Wednesday, as the Missouri National Guard flew in two Black Hawk helicopters to Fredericktown High School.

The 123rd commencement ceremony of Fredericktown High School graduated 124 students, May 16.

Mark Twain National Forest plans to rebuild the dam at Crane Lake to eliminate hazards and restore the lake to its original size, allowing recreational access for boaters and anglers.

Superintendent Chadd Starkey and Principal Craig Gibbs were presented the Honorary Chapter FFA Degree.

Eleven students graduated as the Marquand-Zion Class of 2021, May 7.

Nine Fredericktown athletes traveled to North County High School to compete in the MAAA Track and Field Special Olympics.

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Jane's Coffee House, May 22.

Fredericktown Fire Department, Fredericktown Paramedics, Black River Electric, Shanna Sorg with Strengthening Families, and the Fredericktown Police Department and their K-9 Unit visited with the fifth grade class at Fredericktown Intermediate School.

The Fredericktown High School track team had three athletes competing in the Class 3, Sectional 1 meet, Saturday at Central High School in Park Hills, and all three, Marshall Long, Linley Rehkop and Patrick Sikes, qualified for the Class 3A State Meet, May 29.

June

After an extra year of closures, due to COVID-19, the Fredericktown City Pool opened its gates this weekend, marking the unofficial start of summer.

The City of Fredericktown has hired Jokerst, Inc. to take on the 2021 Water Main Replacement Project.

Fredericktown Senior Patrick Sikes took third in the 110 meter hurdles and Junior Marshall Long took fourth in the discuss at the Class 3A State Track Meet.

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Ghee Ghee's Kitchen, May 27 at Madison Medical Center.

Members of the Farmington VFW Post 5896 and American Legion Post 416 conduct memorial services at area cemeteries and courthouses, including the Madison County Courthouse on Memorial Day.

Founder and Director of First Earth, Bo Brown, guided two Edible Hikes through Millstream Gardens, June 3.

Eight hundred members took advantage of the beautiful summer morning to take a drive and participate in Black River Electric Cooperative's 83rd Annual Meeting, June 5, at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School.

Madison County District II Commissioner Larry Kemp and Fredericktown Mayor Kelly Korokis spoke at the monthly Madison County Chamber of Commerce Luncheon.

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting at The Crazy Wildflower.

Jake Lewis and Miranda Barton were chosen by a Facebook vote on the Community Beautification Committee Facebook page as the June Yard of the Month in Ward III.

Nine cyclists on the Remember the Removal Bike Ride passed through Fredericktown on their 950 mile journey along the Trail of Tears, June 9.

Fredericktown High School sophomore Garrett Marler was selected to the Class 4, District 1 All-District Baseball Team.

Families Flourishing FredMO held a Family Game Night, June 15 in Azalea Park.

The 2021 Fredericktown Lion's Club Rodeo brought out locals and visitors to the rodeo grounds, June 19.

The Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association announced Fredericktown High School junior Alivia Buxton was selected for the 2021 Class 2 All-State second team.

Missouri Conservation Agent Sarah Ettinger-Dietzel brought "Heart Pelt Stories" to the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library, June 15.

Truckin' Tuesday kicked off its first night in the park, June 22, with the hot Missouri summer temperatures taking a break and making way for a pleasant evening in the shade.

Area youth were asked to use their imagination during the Stop Motion: Missouri's Endangered Animals Class, June 25 at the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library.

June 9, Steve Braswell of Fredericktown, took home the title of the 2021 Spec Mix Toughest Tender at the 2021 Spec Mix Bricklayer 500 World Championship in Las Vegas.

Missouri Cobalt has hired Goldman Sachs to assess options, including a public listing through a blank-check company in a deal that could value the mine at up to $5 billion, two sources said recently.

