2021 Year in Review: July to December

This is part two of the Madison County year in review, covering July-December, 2021. The first six months were covered in the Dec. 29, 2021 issue of the Democrat News. News items are included in the months they appeared in the pages of the Democrat News.

July

The Democrat News asked several local children why they thought the Fourth of July was celebrated and what the day really means. "We celebrate the 4th because that's when the American flag was born," AJ Hovis, 7, said.

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce learned summer safety tips during its monthly meeting.

The Summer Reading Program at the Ozark Regional Library taught participants how to embroider during the Nature Embroidery Class.

The Fredericktown R-I School Board recognized Marshall Long and Linley Rehkop for their accomplishments during the state track and field competition.

"Miner" the beagle mix was rescued by Furever Paws and Claws after spending months living in and around the Missouri Cobalt mines.

Many locals will recognize Jeremy and Crystal Herman from the Fredericktown Farmer's Market on Saturday mornings, but what you may not know is they opened a daylily garden just a few miles off Highway OO between Fredericktown and Farmington.

The Fredericktown City Council passed an ordinance, Monday, to rezone a parcel of land from R-2 to R-3. The parcel in question is currently owned by the Carleda E. Bollinger Irrevocable Trust and is located in the approximate 800 block of South Wood Avenue.

Missouri Cobalt LLC announced June 30, that it is in the final construction stage of a new hydrometallurgical facility that will let the company start producing large scale quantities of battery grade cobalt and nickel.

Missouri's top 30 FFA high school seniors completed the Helping Youth Prepare for Excellence (HYPE) FFA Academy June 22-24 in Jefferson City. Among them was FHS senior Katie Rohan.

Since serving its first meal in January of 2016, Compassion Cafe has grown from just five people showing up for dinner to serving 300 to 400 meals every month.

Flash flooding of the St. Francois River, July 16, quickly found two people stranded on a gravel bar, with no cellphone signal and a desperate need of a rescue crew. The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Cherokee Pass Volunteer Fire Department performed a water rescue and both were safely rescued.

The artwork of Talisha Cowin is currently on display at the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library. The specific pieces on display are work she did for "Ghosts of Dillard Mill," a children's book by Rick Mansfield.

Starr and Jeff Farmer were chosen by a Facebook vote on the Community Beautification Committee Facebook page as the July Yard of the Month in Ward I.

Jamie Koehler from the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center visited the Ozark Regional Library, July 13, to host a class entitled, Ozark Tales: Granny's Home Remedies.

Three buildings have recently been demolished on S. Mine La Motte, two by City of Fredericktown crews.

A new organization in town, called Our Friend's Place, is doing what it can to offer a safe, supportive, free environment for women to take the steps needed to make positive life changes.

As the Ozark Regional Library wrapped up the summer reading program, it welcomed the talented puppeteering group, Eulenspiegel, all the way from Iowa to perform a puppet making workshop, July 22.

Madison County Health Department Administrator Becky Hunt made a plea to the community Monday asking everyone to make a personal decision in implementing COVID-19 prevention measures, even if fully vaccinated.

At its July 26 meeting, the Fredericktown City Council was presented a State of Missouri Bicentennial Resolution for the Trail of Tears and Plank Road.

July 21, during a press conference at the State Capitol, Governor Mike Parson announced the launch of a statewide COVID-19 vaccination incentive program, MO VIP, to encourage vaccinations among all Missourians age 12 and up.

The State Historical Society of Missouri and Missouri State Quilters Guild came together to create a Missouri Bicentennial Quilt. The quilt features a quilt block from each of the Missouri counties and one from St. Louis City. The winning block from Madison County was created by Megan Boyer. Boyer attended a reception at the Governor's Mansion to meet Missouri First Lady Teresa Parson and see the completed quilt.

August

August 2, city workers assembled and installed a bench along a path at City Lake Park. The bench along with an ADA compliant hexagon table was paid for with a grant from the MFA Oil Foundation.

A coroner's inquest was held July 30 at the Madison County Courthouse, where it took a jury just over two hours of deliberation to find that the April death of 19-year-old Derontae Martin was a result of violence.

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce held its monthly Perk Before Work event, July 20, at the Madison County Courthouse.

Neva Coomer turned 101, July 27. She celebrated with her family and friends at Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Home. The celebration consisted of fried chicken, coconut cream pie, and a rendition of the "Happy Birthday" song performed by staff members using kazoos.

City of Fredericktown crews installed a scoreboard at one of the softball fields at the sports complex, Aug. 2. The scoreboard was purchased and donated by the Fredericktown R-I School District.

Just a few short weeks ago, the community drank its last big daddy soda and said goodbye to the Dairy Bar after 42 years.

The Fredericktown City council discussed banners, IDA funds, selling alcohol at the sports complex and other topics during its regularly scheduled meeting, Aug. 9.

Staff from Fredericktown R-I and Marquand-Zion R-VI school districts came together to "Stuff the Bus" in front of Fredericktown Walmart to collect school supplies for students in need.

Grammy-nominated artist, Brian Kinder, released his book, "Buck and Ollie, A Christmas Time Story."

Students from both Fredericktown R-I and Marquand-Zion R-VI School Districts will be back in classes next week. The districts, along with some help from the community, wanted to make sure all of their students had access to the supplies needed to start the school year off on the right foot. The Back to School Fair, Aug. 12 was able to supply 120 students with a back to school starter park.

Two hundred years ago, August 10, 1821, President James Monroe issued his proclamation that Missouri was admitted to the Union of States.

Pam Darnell was chosen by a Facebook vote on the Community Beautification Committee Facebook page as the August Yard of the Month in Ward II.

Ed and Norma (Rainey) Tripp are observing their 70th wedding anniversary Aug. 18.

"Dusty," the lab/pit mix came to Furever Paws and Claws under a particularly sad situation because her owner and her did not want to part ways. Dusty's owner had no choice but to surrender her because he was sick and unable to return home.

University of Missouri Extension Agronomist Travis Harper gave an "Introduction to Honey Bees and Beekeeping Lunch and Learn," Aug. 13 at the Ozark Regional Library.

Student athletes have been practicing hard preparing for their first week of games, but for two Fredericktown High School teams, Blackcats football and Lady Cats softball, the home games come with two new fields to show off.

The Fredericktown City Council approved the purchase of lighting at the sports complex during its regularly scheduled meeting, Aug. 23.

Five members of the Fredericktown FFA Chapter recently attended the 2021 Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, MO.

Fredericktown R-I School Board Member Jennifer Hale was recognized for achieving a Master Board Member Certification from the Missouri School Boards' Association (MSBA).

Harry and Wanda Maze celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary, Aug. 22.

Loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother, Lucille Hinkle celebrated her 100th birthday, Aug. 11.

Round one of Piano Wars was a huge success with reigning champion Cara Robbs returning to the stage to defend her title.

September

The Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library was host to a fun, in-person version of the game show "What's My Line?", Aug. 24.

During August, Madison County has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases. As of the Aug. 30 report from the Madison County Health Department, the county has 60 active cases.

On Aug. 24, at around 7:45 a.m., local law enforcement received a call about an injured bald eagle on Hwy 67, just south of Fredericktown.

Susan Reid, a talented artist from California and former Fredericktown resident, donated a painting specifically created for the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library.

Fredericktown R-I students returned to school Aug. 24 and Marquand-Zion R-VI students started Aug. 26.

The Madison County MU Extension Council hosted a mobile food pantry for citizens of Madison County on Aug. 19.

The Fredericktown High School softball team won its home opener at the new sports complex, Monday.

The world is constantly searching for healthier options that also feel indulgent. This may seem like a pipe dream, but at Explore Nutrition in Fredericktown, owner Hannah Browers has made it a reality.

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce held its monthly luncheon Sept. 2 at Dodson Orchards. This month's special guest speakers were from the Missouri Department of Higher Education Workforce Development.

It has been roughly 18 months since the first case of COVID-19 arrived in Missouri, but this is not the first time society has dealt with a pandemic. Dr. Phillip Beyer, D.O. sat down and discussed the comparison of the 1918 Spanish Influenza to the present day COVID-19 Pandemic with the community.

The Warren family, Chris, Twyla and their lovely daughter Abbie visited the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library, Aug. 31 to teach attendees about uniforms, equipment, cloths and toys of the 1860s as part of their historical program Civil War Fashions.

The annual Patriots Day Remembrance Ceremony was held at the Madison County Courthouse, Friday. While those around the square remembered the events of that day, across town students sat in classrooms learning about it in history lessons.

Sept. 9, the students of Fredericktown Elementary School hosted the fifth Annual Track-a-thon.

Emma Chandler, Fredericktown FFA member and FHS senior, recently showed sheep while attending the Missouri State Fair. She received numerous awards including Grand Champion for her Suffolk Ram.

The Fredericktown High School volleyball team improved to 11-0-1 and took home the championship trophy of the Dig For Life Tournament Black Division, Gold Bracket, Saturday, in Cape Girardeau.

EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association) Chapter 1635 hosted its first Fly-In, Sept. 18 at the A. Paul Vance Regional Airport.

The City of Marquand hosted another successful Pioneer Days, Saturday. The event saw steady crowds, not as large as in past years, but everyone who attended had a great time and the weather was perfect.

The 2021 Fredericktown High School Football Homecoming King and Queen are seniors Grant Ebert and Ava Laut.

The Dixie Lee Quilt Guild donated a dogwood tree in memory of members it has lost.

October

The Madison County Fair made a splash this past weekend, in more ways than one. The weather left the grounds a little soggy, but did not dampen the fun. And the DockDogs were a hit, competing rain or shine.

The Route C. bridge over the St. Francis River near Jewett sustained extensive damage during excavation, resulting in full closure of the bridge several weeks ago.

The Fredericktown Intermediate School Round Up has become a tradition at Fredericktown R-I. This year's round up was held, Sept. 30, and among other things it featured concessions, cotton candy, and a candy apple station.

Gifford Lumber Company celebrated its 92nd birthday, Sept. 30.

The Fredericktown R-I School District recently welcomed a new Blackcat mascot to bring school spirit to all the school buildings. With the purchase of a new mascot uniform, it was decided a new name was also needed.

As part of National Fire Prevention Week, students from Fredericktown Elementary School took a trip to the Fredericktown Fire Department to learn about safety from real firefighters.

Fredericktown Police Chief Eric Hovis talked to members of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce about intruder training and work place safety during the chamber's monthly meeting, Oct. 7 at Pinecrest.

Junior Shell retired from the City of Fredericktown after working 22 years at the Water Treatment Plant.

The Fredericktown High School Blackcat JROTC Raider Team finished first overall out of nine teams at the Ozark High School Raider Meet, Saturday.

Quail Forever Wildlife Biologist Rachel Settle came to Fredericktown earlier this month to express the importance of pollinators and native plants.

The sky cleared and brought with it a nice warm day for Madison and Iron County Relay for Life's first in-person event since 2019.

The American Cancer Society suggests women should begin getting mammograms at the age of 40 to 45. ACS says regular mammograms can help find breast cancer at early stages and save lives. Breast cancer survivor Angela Hendrix shared her story of her diagnosis and her fight.

U.S. Congressman Jason Smith visited Madison County, Monday, as part of his annual Farm Tour. He visited Allgier Farms off of D Hwy and took a tour of the hog farm.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft visited the Madison County Sheltered Workshop, Oct. 18.

The Fredericktown City Council decided to retain its standalone municipal court within the city instead of moving the court to the county during its regular bi-weekly meeting, Oct. 12.

The Fredericktown Elementary School held its annual Fall Festival, Monday evening after being rained out the week before. The winner of the Kiss a Cow competition was Mr. Clauser, raising $326.54.

Truckin' Tuesday returned to Azalea Park, Sept. 28, this month the event featured music by Bobby Spain.

Fredericktown Mayor Kelly Korokis signed a proclamation for Red Ribbon Week, Oct. 24-30.

Clean-up efforts began in Madison County early Monday morning after a night of storms and tornadoes left many properties damaged and power out to thousands of residents.

At its regular monthly meeting, Oct. 19, the Fredericktown School Board heard from Mark Reuther and Dennis Lammert from Hoener and Associates, Inc. regarding the high school track.

November

Downtown was full of ghouls ghosts, super heroes and princesses, as it transformed into Freakytown, Saturday evening.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson and first lady Teresa Parson visited Madison County last week to view some of the tornado damage.

Emergency Management Director Dean Stevens drives through and gives a first person account of the night the EF-3 tornado ripped through Madison County.

As cleanup continues following the EF-3 tornado which hit Fredericktown, Oct. 24, the Madison County commissioners signed a proclamation Oct. 27 declaring a state of emergency in the county.

The Madison County Senior Center serves approximately 860 meals per week and relies heavily on volunteers and donations to make it possible.

The Fredericktown R-I School Board held a special work session meeting, Nov. 8 to discuss future options for the elementary school campus.

One topic discussed during the Fredericktown City Council work session, Monday, was possible energy price increases due to the prediction of natural gas prices being higher this winter.

The Community Beautification Committee has released this year's annual Christmas Ornament. This year's ornament is being dedicated to the Missouri Bicentennial.

As part of a Community Joint Partners Group, organized by Madison Medical Center, a health and wellness initiative called M.O.V.E. Madison County is off to a running start. The Fredericktown High School graciously offered to help the community with this challenge by turning the lights on at the football field and track from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday nights in November.

Seniors Ava Laut and Lyndan Gruenke joined Missouri's top Class 3 cross country runners at the state meet at Gans Creek Cross Country course in Columbia, for the final 5k race of their high school career. Gruenke finished 16th place for a second straight All-State medal. Laut finished in the top half of the field setting a new school record.

Veterans Day was celebrated across the entire Fredericktown R-I School District last week with a parade full of pride.

Almost 2,000 miles away, in Richland, Washington, members of the First Baptist Church came together to help Fredericktown. The congregation gathered around one of its own, former Fredericktown resident, Cheryl Brulotte, gathering supplies and raising money for victims of the recent tornado.

Fredericktown native Jack Skinner held a signing for his book, "Sentimental Journey," Nov. 2 at the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library.

Fredericktown High School senior Alivia Buxton signed a National Letter of Intent, Nov. 10 to play soccer and continue her education at Mississippi State University.

Faith Family Worship Center was given a donation of 1,728 gallons of Clorox medical grade cleaning product from one of its partners, Convoy of Hope. The cleaning product was then donated to the school district, SMTS and the hospital.

Operation Christmas Child collection week wrapped up Monday with the Madison County collection site at God's Country Cowboy Church, collecting 3,234 boxes this year.

The topic of using public safety tax (Proposition P) revenue to increase the pay scales of the city police officers was discussed during the work session of the Fredericktown City Council meeting, Nov. 22.

UniTec Director Jeff Cauley and the Fredericktown R-I Board recognize Patience Garland for being chosen as the October UniTec Student of the Month.

Madison County native, Erika Burns, was honored with a certificate of recognition from Missouri Governor Mike Parson for heroic efforts.

December

Small Business Saturday was another huge success as local businesses offered shoppers discounts, giveaways, and exclusives making the day a whole event.

It was a beautiful sunny day for the second annual Fredericktown Intermediate School Thanksgiving Parade.

The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team finished in second place in the 95th Annual Arcadia Valley Thanksgiving Tournament, last week.

The lovely weather, Saturday, made the sleigh rides even more memorable this year at Miracles on Main Street in downtown Fredericktown.

December is a season for giving and students at Fredericktown Elementary School are learning about and practicing generosity this month.

The Kelly A. Burlison Middle School Learning Zone and Music Department, under the direction of Lisa Lewis and Tana Hudson, performed The Lion King Jr. More than 90 students and staff members played a part in making the performance the overwhelming hit it was.

The Community Beautification Committee came together last week to update the planters around downtown with a festive holiday theme.

Collin Follis gives the opening greeting at the 2021 Memorial Bell Service, Sunday, at Follis & Sons Funeral Home.

Police wages and plans for a public safety building were once again the big topic at Monday night's regularly scheduled Fredericktown City Council meeting.

Throughout her 29 years of teaching, Lisa Lewis has made an impact in the lives of thousands of students. As she finishes off her final year before retirement, every moment is special including the recent performance of Lion King Jr. at KABMS.

A group of 16 coworkers from Pense Brothers Drilling matched all five numbers in the Nov 8 Powerball drawing, winning $1 million.

Matthew Starkey and Kyndal Dodd were crowned the 2021 Fredericktown High School basketball Homecoming King and Queen.

The third offering of the Strengthening Families Program for Adults and Youth 10-14 years old wrapped up in November, with three KABMS families completing the 7-part series.

Santa took time out of his busy Christmas schedule to make a stop at Fredericktown Elementary School, Dec. 11, to have breakfast and visit with all the children.

Shop with a Hero helped more children this year then it ever has in the nine year history of the event. Fredericktown Walmart was visited by 146 children, each with $100 to shop for items on their Christmas lists.

The Fredericktown Intermediate School Learning Zone Acting Out Class took the stage, Dec. 17 to perform "The Christmas Idol" for the entire building.

Phil and Mary Page of Cap America received the Missouri Community College Association’s Award of Distinction at the organization’s annual convention, held in Branson November 10-12, 2021.

The Fredericktown Fire Department escorted Santa throughout the city last week. The annual trip around town has become a highly anticipated event for both the local children and the firefighters.

The Christian Church in Fredericktown held its live nativity scene for the 64th year on Dec. 19 and 20.

After four years of hard work, the funding is in place, the contractors are lined up and the ground was officially broken, Dec. 20, for the affordable housing project, Meadows of Fredericktown.

