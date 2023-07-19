Mrs. Leo - Band
- Outstanding Musician Award (Jazz): Simon Kelly
- Band Outstanding Musician Award (Concert): Isaac Pirtle
- MAAA All Conference Band Recipient: Owen Henson, Carter Hale, Adrienne Cox, Isaac Pirtle, Caleb Weber
- SEMO Regional Honor Band Participant: Caleb Weber, Sam Coleman, Isaac Pirtle, Adrienne Cox, Carter Hale
- Harold Lichtenegger Memorial Honor Band: Becca Mangold, Adrienne Cox, Carter Hale, Owen Henson, Isaac Pirtle, Caleb Weber, Nathaneal White
- MO All State Collective 1st Class Member: Simon Kelly, Landon Kelly
- Leadership Award: Caleb Weber
- Leadership Award: Isaac Pirtle
- Flute Award: Becca Mangold
- Saxophone Award: Ethan Vance
- Trumpet Award: Eli England
- French Horn Award: Carter Hale
- Trombone Award: Braylon Barnett
- Euphonium Award: Isaac Pirtle
- Woodwind Award: Adrienne Cox
- Brass Award: Carter Hale
- Percussion Award: Owen Henson
- Music Achievement Award: Valentina Pellegrino
Mrs. Smithey - Art
- Printmaking/Fibers: Chloe Francis, Aiden Morgan, Ava Hovis
- Painting I: Ava Royer, Simon Babbitt, Linda Yang, Maggie Gruenke, Royal Williams
- Art Appreciation: Emilie Stoops, Justin Waggoner, Emma Pulley
- Independent Art Medal: Jessica Lay, Kali Smith, Ellen Heine, Hannah Rehkop, Elizabeth Smithey, Haley Tucker
- Drawing I: Braelynn Sarakas, Serinah Lewis, Laci McClellan, Miguel Flores, Amelia Miller
- Teacher’s Assistant: Lillian Stevens
Mrs. Robbins- Social Studies
- Government Medal: Rebecca Bell
- American History II Medal: Rylie Rehkop
- Social Studies Certificate: Ezekiel Ahern, Josie Reagan, Maddie Phares
- Sociology Certificate Emma Wengler
- Western Civilization Certificate Matthew Morris
Mr. Kline - Science
- Teacher’s Assistant: Mark Heine, Ryan Nelson
- Physical Science Certificate: Ava Royer, Simon Babbitt, DuLaney Banks, Courtney Chamblee, Adrienne Cox, Breonna Cribbs, Lyndee Hinkle, Juliana Lunsford, Krystina McCleary, Jonathan Monroe, Isaac Rolens, Abigail Schmid, Grayson Sebastian, Gracie Sikes, Grant Thompson, Neveah Vigil, Linda Yang
Mrs. Parker - Science
- Government Medal: Hannah Rehkop
- Government Certificate: Ava Revelle
- Government Certificate: Clara Basden
- World History Medal: Ashley Avalos
- World History Certificate: Jackson Sutton, Abby Kinkead
Mrs. Jenkins - BMIT
- FBLA President: McKenzie Kaligian
- FTA President: Josie Reagan
- Accounting I Medal: Michael Akins
- Coding Medal: Brooke Berry
- Coding Certificate: Autumn Huey
- Digital Photo/Desktop Pub Medal: Ryan Nelson, Faten Alshaikh, Linley Long, Noeli Cantin
- Microcomputer Applications Medal: Nathan Wilson
- Microcomputer Applications Certificate: Dakota Moyers, Autumn Huey
- Multimedia Technology Medal: Matthew Morris
- Personal Finance Medal: Josie Reagan
- Personal Finance Certificate: Kelsey Elders, Maddison Phares
- Teacher’s Assistant: Jessica Lay
Mrs. Lawson - Social Studies
- American History Medal: Ava Royer
- American History Certificate: Jonathan Moore, Maggie Gruenke, Yesenia Grado, Chloe Francis, Mason Proffer, Simon Babbitt
Mrs. Fletcher - Mathematics
- Algebra 1 Certificate: Breonna Cribbs, Sydney Dunnahoo, Chloe Francis, Shelby Kennedy, Mollie Lindsey, Callie Rice, Jadyn Yount
- Algebra 2 Certificate: Alexander Amberger, Terri Duffel, Madelynn Miller, Keeley Walker, Halee Bess, Toniah Magill, Emmalee Pierson, Clara Basden, Emily Todd, Bianca Vallejo de Olejua Gavril, Danielle West
- Avd Alg. 2 Certificate: Calie Allgier, Rebecca Bell, Alli Francis, Gavin Graham, Kinleigh Gresham, Laci McClellan, Aiana McLaughlin, Amelia Miller, Hailey Parson, Josie Reagan, Polly Reutzel, Dane Sensel, Levi Yang
- Informal Geometry Certificate: Mackenzie Kaligian, Landon Long, Polly Reutzel
Mr. Basden - Mathematics
- Calculus Medal: Isaac Pirtle
- Calculus Certificate: Lydia Mell, Linley Rehkop
- Geometry Medal: Clara Basden
- Geometry Certificate: Alex Amberger, Courtney Chamblee, Ella Clauser, Sydney Feltz, Alli Francis, Reagan Haferkamp, Ava Hovis, Alivia Jones, Elijah Killian, Hannah Rehkop
- Algebra I Medal: Linda Yang
- Algebra I Certificate: Paige Maas, Simon Babbitt, Jesse Best, Xander Cassidy, Adrienne Cox, Julie Lunsford, Lauryn Mell, Mason Proffer, Cullen Richey, Isaac Rolens, Ava Stephens, Emilie Stoops, Quinton Warren
Mrs. Lamb - Mathematics
- Algebra Skills Certificate: Abner Carrillo-Escalante, Lorelai Wampler, Corie Crawford, Bianca Mathias, Zachary Shoemaker, Faith Warden, Cole Lundsford, Jonathan Monroe, Allyson Collins, Brandi Curtis, Maggie Gruenke, Reid Simmons, Neveah Vigil, Devin Hebert, Greyson Shoemake, Grant Thompson, Rider Warden, Jordan Coffey, Callie Moore
- Algebra Certificate: Gracie Davis, Becca Mangold, Ava Royer, Abigail Schmid, Hailey Watkins, Lyndie Hinkle, Zoe Hudson
Ms Young - Mathematics
- Algebra Certificate: Carson Buford, Owen Dodson, Carter Hale, Lauren Hale, Livee McFadden, Gage Montgomery, Valentina Pellegrino, Grayson Sebastian, Gracie Sikes
- Geometry Certificate: Calie Allgier, Kelsey Elders, Hailey Parson, Emma Pulley, Alexis Rehkop, Elizabeth Smithey, Ryan Souden, Miles Strong, Zachary Tuller, Jesse Best, Carson Buford, Braydon McMinn, Maddison Phares, Haley Tucker, Ethan Vance, Easton Wood, Ezekiel Ahern, Noelie Cantin, Owen Henson, Josie Reagan, Royal Williams, Chloe Wojtczuk, Rebecca Bell, Halee Bess, Korbin Keith, Laynie King, Sarinah Lewis, Livee McFadden, Lauryn Mell, Braysen Reagan, Ava Revelle, Braelynn Sarakas, Josalyn Sweatt, Keeley Walker
Ms Filer - English
- Drama Medal: Laura Mayhew
- English I Certificate: Shelby Kennedy
- English II Certificate: Reagan Haferkamp, Courtney Chamblee, Laynee King
- English III Certificate: Brianna Stacy
Mrs. Mungle - FACS
- Foods I & II: James Curry
- Clothing I & II: Ryan Nelson, Riley Harper
- Teacher’s Assistant: Madison Holland
- Family and Career Sciences Medal: Kaylee Wagganer
- Nutrition & Wellness: Kelsey Elders, Josie Reagan
- Family Meals: Molly Lindsey
- Clothing I & II: Reagan Haferkamp, Hailey Parsons
- Career & Family Leadership: Lauren Hale, Michael Johnson, Ava Stephens
- Nutrition & Wellness: Lauren Hale, Ava Stephens
- Child Development: Kenadie Warden
- Family Meals: Ava Royer
- Clothing I & II: Linda Yang, Hailey Watkins
Mrs. Henson - Science
- General Biology Medal: Emmalea Cooper, Katie Crites
- General Biology Certificate: Joseph Lewis, Toniah Magill, Ava McGuire, Jackson Smith, Danielle West, Nathaneal White
- Anatomy & Physiology Certificate: Mariela Vazquez
- Environmental/Earth Science Certificate: Ashley Avalos, Sadie Gibson, Bradley Lord, Leif Olson, Skylar Sandman, Wyatt Underwood, Mattie Miller
- Avd Physical Science Medal: Chloe Francis
- Avd Physical Science Certificate: Owen Dodson, Sydney Dunnahoo, Carter Hale, Lauren Hale, Shelby Kennedy, Becca Mangold, Livee McFadden, Lauren Mell, Gage Montgomery, Mason Proffer, Cullen Richey, Ava Stephens, Emilie Stoops, Miley Wengler
Mrs. McWilliams - SPED
- Teacher’s Assistant: Deagan O’Brien, Caleb Weber, Dakota Weber
- English Achievement Award: Faith Warden, Dilana Kennedy
- Achievement Award: Rider Warden, Allison Whitmore, Hunter Elrod, Justice Bowman, Tayte Hunter, Sophia McRee, Kylee Baca, Preston Francis, Jayden Jenkins, Lela Carroll
LTC Francis/1SG Cofer - JROTC
- American Legion (Academic Excellence): Skyler Sandman
- American Legion (Military Excellence): Kaitlyn Maas
- AMVETS: Luke Robbins
- Association of the US Army: Nathaniel Tash
- Daughters of the American Revolution: Eli England
- Military Order of the Purple Heart: Tone Magill
- Military Order of World Wars: Kaitlynn Sandman
- Military Order of Foreign Wars: Christopher Hudson
- Military Officers Association of America: Kiera Lett
- National Society of the US Daughters: Kelsey Reese
- National Sojourners: Devon Conn
- Non-Commissioned Officer Association: Connor Buntion
- Retired Officers Association: Kendall Lett
- Scottish Rite of Freemasonry: Allison Edgy
- Sons of the American Revolution: Leif Olson
- Sons of Union Veteran Civil War: Gavin Stevens
- The Retired Enlisted Association: Ania McLaughlin
- USA Warrant Officer Association: Matthew Rehkop, Destiny Bailey, Krystian Dennison
- Veterans of Foreign Wars: Hunter Stafford
- 101st Airborne Division: Wyatt Sanders
- Superior Cadet Award - LET 1: Zoe Hudson
- Superior Cadet Award - LET 2: Halee Bess
- Superior Cadet Award - LET 3: Dawson Cook
- Superior Cadet Award - LET 4: Krystian Dennison
FFA Proficiency Awards
Area Winners and State Qualifiers
- Agricultural Education: Ashley Avalos
- Ag. Sales Entrepreneurship: Gavin Graham
- Diversified Livestock Production: Emma Wengler
- Environmental Science: Addie Shetley
- Equine Science Placement: Sera Tarkington
- Forage Production: Donnie Laut
- Forest Management and Products: Leah Thompson
- Goat Production: Pakey Matthews
- Landscape Management: Wyatt Underwood
- Turf-grass Management: Land Mathes
Competed at the Area Level
- Ag. Mechanics Repair and Maintenance: Jake Gunter
- Beef Production - Placement: Gavin Graham
- Diversified Ag. Production: Gavin Graham
- Food Science and Technology: Terri Duffel
State FFA Degree
- Layni Kinkead, Sophie Rehkop, Grant Wagner
Area 15 Star - Placement
- Layni Kinkead
Chapter Accomplishments
- State Superior Chapter Award
- 1st Place Trophy-Area FFA Leadership Contests
- Adopt-a-Highway Trash Pick-up Program
Area FFA Leadership Contests
- Secretary’s Book - Ashley Avalos - Blue*
- Treasurer’s Book - Gavin Graham - Blue*
- Reporter’s Scrapbook - Terri Duffel / Mattie Miller - Blue*
- Reporter’s Digital Scrapbook - Mattie Miller / Terri Duffel - Blue*
- Incomplete (Beginning) Ownership Records - Lyndee Hinkle - Red
- Incomplete (Beginning) Placement Record - Grant Thompson - Blue*
- Completed Ownership Records - Gavin Graham - Blue*
- Completed Placement Records - Leah Thompson - Blue*
- Advanced Public Speaking - Leah Thompson - 1st state - Blue*
- Creed Speaking - Becca Mangold - Red
- Division I Public Speaking - DuLaney Banks - Blue
- Division II Public Speaking - Ella Clauser - Blue
- Extemporaneous Public Speaking - Ashley Avalos - Blue
- Extemporaneous Public Speaking - Sera Tarkington - Red
- Employment Skills - Pakey Matthews - Blue*
- Parliamentary Procedure Team - Blue*
- Chairperson - Gavin Graham, Ashley Avalos, Allie Bloom, Terri Duffel , Corgan Gerler, Addie Shetley, Madison Weekley
Code of Conduct - Blue*
- Chairperson - Becca Mangold, Will Clauser, Lyndee Hinkle, Grady Phillips, Gracie Sikes, Grant Thompson, Rider Warden, Alt: Eli Jarrett
FFA Knowledge Team - White
- Lyndee Hinkle, Izibel Parson, Grant Thompson
* Qualified for State Competition
Fall Public Speaking Events
- Missouri Cattleman's: Sydney Feltz* / Pakey Matthews
- Missouri Forest Products: Leah Thompson * 1st place state / Zach Tuller
- Missouri Pet Breeders: Ethan Vance
- Missouri Pork Producers: Donnie Laut *
- Teach Ag.: Isabel Pirtle * / Ella Clauser
- Missouri Quarter Horse Association: Sera Tarkington * / Erika Robbs
- Missouri Soil and Water District: Elijah Killian * / Ashley Avalos
SEMO FAIR Tractor Driving
- Wesley DuLaney, Gavin Graham, Eli Jarrett
State Qualifying CDE Teams
Agronomy - 1ST
- Clara Basden, Ella Clauser, Isaac Pirtle, Leah Thompson - 1
Ag. Mechanics - 1ST
- Wesley DuLaney, Gavin Graham - 3, Jake Gunter, Lane Mathes
Ag. Sales
- Anna Amelunke, Payton Heady, Grace Lewis - 3, Emalee Pierson
Farm Management
- Corgan Gerler, Addie Shetley, Sear Tarkington, Emma Wengler
Forestry - 1ST
- Clara Basden - 1, Alivia Jones, Izabelle Pirtle, Emily Todd
Soils - 1ST
- Alivia Jones, Pakey Matthews - 3, Ava Revelle, Sera Tarkington
Grasslands Evaluation - 1ST
- Anna Amelunke, Gavin Graham - 1, Payton Heady, Isaac Pirtle
1 = 1st High Individual in Districts
2 = 2nd High Individual in Districts
3 = 3rd High Individual in Districts
Dairy Foods
- Ashley Avalos, Terri Duffel, Jake Gunter, Mattie Miller
Floriculture
- Sadie Gibson, Gavin Graham, Afton Monteirth
Meats
- Terri Duffel, Sadie Gibson, Jake Lamb, Wyatt Underwood
District CDE Teams
Dairy Cattle
- Justice Clauser, Will Clauser, Corgan Gerler, Addie Shetley
Entomology
- Anna Amelunke, Keira Haferkamp, Payton Heady, Grant Wagner
Horses
- Izibel Parson, Rider Warden, Erika Robbs
Livestock
- Will Clauser, Sydney Feltz, Cailyn Starkey
Poultry
- Elijah Killian, Donnie Laut, Zach Tuller, Ethan Vance