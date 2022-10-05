2022 CAP Scholarship recipients

Cap America, Inc. is proud to announce the recipient of the 2022 CAP Scholarship.

The College Assistance Program (CAP) scholarship is an employee benefit program available to the dependents of employees who work for the company.

Applications submitted for consideration are reviewed by committee. Criteria for dependent selection include full time student status as well as a GPA performance of 2.50 or higher on a 4.00-point scale or 7.00 or higher on an 11.00-point scale for high school.

This semester there were two recipients, each awarded $2,500 for the fall 2022 semester.

Ally Whitener will be attending Mineral Are College in Park Hills. Ally is the daughter of Kelly Whitener. Kelly has been with Cap America for 16 years.

Makayla Tourville will also be attending Mineral Area College. Makayla is the daughter of Jennifer Tourville who has been with Cap America for one year.

“We are proud to support these outstanding young people and commend them on their academic achievements” Chairman Phil Page said.