 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2022 CAP Scholarship recipients

  • 0

Cap America, Inc. is proud to announce the recipient of the 2022 CAP Scholarship.

The College Assistance Program (CAP) scholarship is an employee benefit program available to the dependents of employees who work for the company.

Applications submitted for consideration are reviewed by committee. Criteria for dependent selection include full time student status as well as a GPA performance of 2.50 or higher on a 4.00-point scale or 7.00 or higher on an 11.00-point scale for high school.

This semester there were two recipients, each awarded $2,500 for the fall 2022 semester.

Ally Whitener will be attending Mineral Are College in Park Hills. Ally is the daughter of Kelly Whitener. Kelly has been with Cap America for 16 years.

Makayla Tourville will also be attending Mineral Area College. Makayla is the daughter of Jennifer Tourville who has been with Cap America for one year.

People are also reading…

“We are proud to support these outstanding young people and commend them on their academic achievements” Chairman Phil Page said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FHS Football Homecoming

FHS Football Homecoming

Fredericktown High School is celebrating its football homecoming, all week, culminating with activities and the football game, Friday, and the…

Howard T. Henry

Howard T. Henry

Howard T. Henry 93, of Roselle, Missouri died September 17, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 12, 1928 in …

Victor Dale Tesreau

Victor Dale Tesreau, 68, died Monday, September 19, 2022 in Fredericktown. He was born August 18, 1954 in Fredericktown, the son of Clark Elgi…

Cat Spot

Cat Spot

The Fredericktown Intermediate School was awarded a grant from the National Walking Classroom program, to provide Shannon Hovis and co-teacher…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News