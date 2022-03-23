 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Missouri Agribusiness Academy participants announced

graham and thompson

Gavin Graham and Leah Thompson are two of the 30 sophomores in Missouri selected to attend the 2022 Missouri Agribusiness Academy.

 Provided by Mike Graham, FHS FFA

The Missouri Department of Agriculture has selected 30 high school sophomores to participate in the 2022 Missouri Agribusiness Academy. Selected students will spend a week in June in Kansas City exploring careers in agriculture, building leadership skills and learning more about farming, ranching and food production.

“Investing in the future generation of agriculture is important and MAbA is a great way to do that,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “I’m proud of each of these students and the accomplishments they’ve already achieved as leaders. We hope MAbA is an opportunity for each of them to explore new avenues and find their future in an agriculture career.”

Since 1988, the Missouri Agribusiness Academy has awarded academy opportunities through a competitive application and interview process for high school sophomores interested in pursuing agriculture-related college degrees and careers.

Students selected for the 2022 class are:

• Dayton Hoffman, Archie

• Chase Schlup, California

• Case Melzer, Harrisonville

• Ryley Wood, Harrisonville

• Annika Riekhof, Higginsville

• Bailey Schneider, Warrenton

• Nicole Benne, Warrenton

• Mikaela Rojas, New Boston

• Shelby Lewis, Centralia

• Grant Oaks, Harris

• Leah Thompson, Fredericktown High School

• Gavin Graham, Fredericktown High School

• Ty Bollinger, Jackson

• Josey Meier, Jackson

• Alex Porter, Dexter

• Gabriel Derks, King City

• Gavin Rhode, Stewartsville

• Ella Fischer, St. Joseph

• Delaney Davies, Dawn

• Payton Rodgers, Savannah

• Macy Stauffer, El Dorado Springs

• Kallie Cloud, Carthage

• Emma Robinson, Republic

• Abigail Blakemore, Aldrich

• Maelyn Wright, Neosho

• Hailey White, Union

• Benjamin Veasman, Brinktown

• Alexa Hall, Dixon

• Allison Boedges, Hermann

• Maria Vedder, New Haven

Beyond the summer agribusiness tour, MAbA members will have the opportunity to participate in Missouri State Fair activities, a winter Legislative Day and the MAbA graduation ceremony at the 2023 Missouri FFA Convention.

For additional details about the 2022 Missouri Agribusiness Academy, as well as more information on the Department of Agriculture, please visit the Department online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.

