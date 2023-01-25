2022 Missouri Association of Soil and Water FFA State Public Speaking Contest

The contest is designed to develop each individual’s public speaking skills and to promote interest in and awareness of the many different aspects of the agriculture field. Participants earned the right to compete at the state contest by winning their respective district competitions.

Elijah Killian, one of the top six state finalists represented the Fredericktown FFA well at the state speaking event. He spoke on the importance of soil and water conservation, and how it greatly impacts everyone’s lives. This particular topic is essential to agriculture and one that has been exciting for our students to explore while gaining valuable public speaking skills.