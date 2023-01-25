2022 Missouri Teach Ag FFA State Public Speaking Contest

The 2022 Missouri Teach Ag State FFA Speaking contest was held at Margaritaville Resort Dec. 4.
Izzy Pirtle, SE District first place winner and state participant represented the Fredericktown FFA well at the state speaking event. She spoke on the importance of agriculture education and its benefit to high school students everywhere.
The contest is designed to develop individual public speaking skills and to promote interest in and awareness of the many different aspects of the agriculture education field. Participants earned the right to compete at the state contest by winning their respective district competitions.