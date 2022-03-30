2022 Special Events at Wappapello Lake

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Wappapello Lake has announced its 2022 Calendar of Special Events.

These events are not only educational and entertaining, but they are also family oriented and free to attend.

In addition to these events, there will be a variety of interpretive programs consisting of live animals at the Bill Emerson Memorial Visitor Center during the months of June-August, including the Lake St. Louis Professional Ski Team Exhibition on August 20, 2022; so, make sure that you include Wappapello Lake as part of your summer getaway.

9 April – Spring Roadside Cleanup

23 and 24 April – 43rd Annual Old Greenville Black Powder Rendezvous (BPR)

14 May –Kids to Parks Day

28 May – Music in the Park

4 June – Jack Miller Memorial Kids Fun Day

25 June – Ranger Willie’s Wet and Wild Water Safety Festival

1 July – 7th Annual Movie in the Park

2 July – Fireworks at the Lake

20 August – Annual Duck Blind Drawing (9am)

20 August – Lake St. Louis Ski Team Exhibition

4-7 September – Annual Labor Day 25 Mile Community Yard Sale

10 September – Wappapello Outdoor Opportunity for Disabled Sportsmen (WOODS)

17-18 September – 31st Annual Old Greenville Days

15, 22, and 29 October – 4th Annual Jack O’ Lantern Jubilee

25 November to 25 December – 30th Annual Festival of Lights Auto Tour

For more information on this topic please contact the Wappapello Lake Project Office at 573-222-8562; navigate to www.CorpsLakes.us/Wappapello on your web browser; or go to our Face Book Page “Wappapello Lake U.S. Army Corps of Engineers”. Remember, “Life Jackets Worn/Nobody Mourns”!

