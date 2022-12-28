2022 Year in Review: January to June

This is part one of the Madison County year in review, covering January-June, 2022. The second six months will be in the Jan. 4, 2023 issue of the Democrat News. News items are included in the months they appeared in the pages of the Democrat News.

January

Christopher Shawn Thomas, 38, is back in custody after escaping from the Madison County Jail, Dec. 29.

The Fredericktown FFA Chapter packaged meals to be provided to students in the Fredericktown R-I School District, via the Cat Pack Program, and the Madison County Food Pantry. In total, the students of the Fredericktown FFA Chapter packaged 8,995 meals.

The Fredericktown City Council approved the purchase of a used 105-foot ladder truck for the fire department at its meeting, Monday night.

Last week, Fredericktown R-I School District took a classic snow day on Thursday but on Friday chose to use its first alternative methods of instruction or AMI day. Students were each given a packet with school work at the beginning of the school year.

Governor Mike Parson announced the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved his request for a major disaster declaration in response to severe storms and tornadoes in Missouri on Dec. 10. Seven Missouri counties will receive federal assistance as a result of the Governor's December 28 request, which included $27 million in identified disaster-related expenses.

Classic Equine is operational again, having temporarily patched much of the damage it sustained from the EF3 tornado that touched down the evening of Oct. 24.

Snow covered the streets, Jan. 6, as the community experienced its first snowfall of the year.

A large construction fence was installed last week on the northwest end of the court square. This is the location of the soon to be constructed Madison County Justice Center Annex building.

The Madison County Road and Bridge Department is alerting drivers to the closure of the bridge on CR 275 across the Little St. Francis River.

The Fredericktown Fire Department has launched a Carbon Monoxide (CO) and Smoke Detector Program. FFD will be providing and installing a combined CO/smoke detector device free of charge to residents in need.

Furever Paws and Claws wants to introduce the community to "Dutchess" a beautiful 6 year-old female retriever mix who is looking for a new home.

The Ozark Regional Library asked Karen Whitener to choose her favorite book. She chose the Outlander series by Diana Galdon.

Morgan Comnick, a teacher at the Fredericktown Alternative Learning Center, is currently working on her ninth book but is celebrating a new life for her first book "Spirit Vision" which was recently re-released as an audiobook. The "Spirit Vision" audiobook hit number one in the Christian Fiction books new release category on Amazon and is still in the top 200 in the category.

Superintendent Chadd Starkey said, he hated to bring COVID back up but that today, Jan. 18, had been a bad day as far as attendance percentages. He said the district ended the day with 82% attendance, which is not good.

"Azaleas in the Sky with Diamonds" is the theme of the 2022 Azalea Queen Scholarship Pageant.

The council discussed a request made by a citizen to add a stop sign at the intersection of Garland Street and Kingsbury Boulevard and actually stop traffic on Kingsbury.

The Madison Medical Center Auxiliary recently presented the MMC maintenance department with a Polaris Ranger.

February

Whether it is work, school, or play everything seems a little more fun with a reward at the end. Fredericktown Elementary School is no exception to that, and on Monday, students celebrated their accomplishments with Tug-of-War.

The Fredericktown Fire Department was called to the 600 block of South Main Street for a residential fire, the evening of Jan. 26.

The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team won, 40-27, Thursday night at Potosi.

Don and Terry McMillen received an Honorable Mention at the 2021 Volunteer and Service Awards, held by the Eastern Region of the USDA Forest Service, for their volunteer host duties at Silver Mines Recreation Area.

The Fredericktown High School boys and girls basketball teams both won their opening round games in the MAAA Tournament, which started Monday.

Lovi Brewington, a student at Fredericktown Intermediate School, with selected for the Missouri All-State Children's Choir.

Heart attack survivor Ronnie Rose does his cardiac rehab at Madison Medical Center's Cardiac Rehab under the guidance of RN Randy Wadlow, director of the Cardiac Rehab Program.

The Fredericktown Fire Department spent the entire morning, Feb. 10, battling a fire at a building that had already burnt and was set to be torn down. At 12:25 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire at 129 S. Mine LaMotte.

Two-hundred and twenty-five kids came out for the 9th annual Kid's Valentine's Dance, Friday night.

March

Gaby McCutcheon donated her kidney to Charlie Erbland, 5, who was born in kidney failure with his kidneys functioning at less than 5%. The duo have become kidney buddies for life.

The 2022 Gold Dusters clinic was Feb. 22, after being rescheduled due to weather three times. Roughly 50 participants from kindergarten through fifth grade came out to learn routines from the Fredericktown High School Gold Dusters.

The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team defeated Hancock, 65-16, in the first round of the class 4, district 2 tournament, Saturday at Ste. Genevieve.

Eta Eta crowns Kathy Stearley as the 2022 Valentine Queen.

The 2022 Stockhoff Memorial Valentine's Day King and Queen are married couple Wendell "Duke" Edmonds and his wife Elizabeth Edmonds.

Those in attendance at the Fun & Healthy Cooking, Adult Learning Zone Class, March 3, tasted three healthy versions of white chicken chili, Mexican casserole and Zuppa Tocana crockpot meals.

Gavin Graham and Sydney Feltz were chosen as the 2022 Fredericktown FCCLA Sweetheart King and Queen, March 5. Ruben Pirtle and Julianna Miller were first runners up, and Katie Rohan and Jackson Smith were second runners up.

Madison County Sheriff Katy Jo McCutcheon, was appointed to the Coroner Standards and Training Commission by Governor Mike Parson, Feb. 25.

The Fredericktown Fire Department honored Joe Barber for 40 years of service to the department.

The 8th annual Hoops with Our Heroes event was March 5 at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School. This year's competition, sponsored and hosted by Fredericktown Fire and Police Community Coalition, raised more than $2,000 for the annual Shop with a Hero held in December.

The Fredericktown City Council passed a resolution increasing the pay scale of the police department at its regularly scheduled meeting, March 14.

Musician Brett Seper, of Fredericktown, has been selected to represent Missouri in NBC's new original music competition show, "American Song Contest."

The National Rife Association Foundation has awarded the Fredericktown Farmers 4-H Club a $25,000 grant to fund initial archery and shotgun equipment and supplies.

The Missouri Whitewater Championships returned to the St. Francis River over the weekend.

The Fredericktown School Board was visited by two student athletes, March 15, during its regularly monthly meeting, Brandon Dowd, soccer, and Makayla Tourville, softball, have both signed with Mineral Area College to continue their athletic careers in the fall.

The Azalea Festival Board has announced this year's Azalea Festival theme is "Rockin' 60th" in celebration of the festival's 60th year.

The Madison County team won the trophy with a 26-13 victory at the City vs County Softball Game, March 26.

The Fredericktown City Council was short one alderman at its regularly scheduled meeting, March 28. Due to a misunderstanding of Ward II and Ward III boundaries, Daytona Brown made the decision to step down from his position as alderman.

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting at the Madison County Sports Complex, April 26, prior to the City vs. County Softball Game.

April

Safe Harbor Hospice hosted its second annual Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans event, March 26, at the Madison County Courthouse steps.

The Fredericktown High School soccer team played just three of its scheduled matches through Monday, but they made the most of them going 3-0 and wining their last two in overtime.

The Ozark Regional Library hosted Seed Swap events at both its Ironton and Fredericktown branches, March 29.

Students and their families came out to Fredericktown High School, April 7, for a night full of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math, STEAM. Over the years, STEAM Night at FHS has become a favorite among students and staff.

Newly-elected Fredericktown Mayor Travis Parker is led in his oath of office by Deputy City Clerk Theresa Harbison during the April 11 Fredericktown City Council meeting. Eddie Shankle, Ward I, Bill Long, Ward II and Jim Miller, Ward III, also took their oaths of office.

The Fun & Healthy Cooking Adult Learning Zone Class held its final session, Foods from Around the World, April 7. The event, sponsored by Madison Medical Center, Fredericktown R-I School District, and the Madison County Health Department, had the goal to offer fun and healthy cooking classes for adults.

The former Barrett-Jensen parking lot was once again full of smiling faces, April 16, as children enjoyed free games, a bounce house, Gaga ball, goody bags and free cotton candy, and plenty of food trucks at the For MadCo Easter Block Party.

Two area men, James Wade and Jacob Graham, were arrested April 14 after authorities were called to the area of 308 Morley St. in Fredericktown for a report of gunshots in front of the residence.

The Boy Scouts of America Eagle Scout Service Project is one of the final steps in becoming an Eagle Scout, the highest rank attainable for a scout. Eli England of Fredericktown has completed this step by building an American Flag retirement drop off box.

In its fourth year, Team Up to Clean Up came out bigger than ever to spruce up Fredericktown. The effort is organized by the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. Many businesses and organizations have joined the effort as volunteers and donors.

Fredericktown R-I School Board Incumbent Leo Francis and newly-elected board member Jane Kopitsky both took their oaths of office.

Fredericktown High School senior Kyndal Dodd signs a National Letter of Intent, April 20, to play basketball and continue her education at Mineral Area College.

Fredericktown wins the April 22 West County Invitational Golf Tournament. The Cats Dalton Winick finishes first out of 36 players and is the tournament medalist, shooting a 77. Fredericktown's Grant Evert finishes second, shooting an 80.

The 2022 Fredericktown High School Prom royalty are Queen Paxton Clark and King Micah Heisler.

After Fredericktown High School juniors and seniors danced the night away at the FHS Prom, Saturday, they walked across the parking lot to the After Prom Party. The 4th annual event, organized by the After Shock Youth Ministry leaders at Copper Mines Church, offered a safe place to extend the night and gave away thousands of dollars worth of prizes.

May

After the anticipated wait for The Station to open for business, the community has finally been able to enjoy the yummy drinks and foods from the drive-thru.

Fredericktown High School student Kali Smith visited the R-I School Board, April 19. She was recognized for her commitment and achievements in the Graphic Design class at UniTec. Smith was chosen out of all her peers to be the UniTec Student of the Month for March.

As you drive down West Main Street, heading into downtown Fredericktown, you will now notice a beautiful mural painted on the side of Fredericktown City Hall. The large "Welcome to Fredericktown" mural was painted by Talisha Cowin.

Truckin' Tuesday returned to Azalea Park for its first event of the year, April 26.

As the April showers make way for the May flowers, everyone in Madison County gears up for Azalea Festival and this year was no exception.

The 2022 Azalea Queen is Katie Rohan. The first runner up is Emma Revelle and the second runner up is Lilly Penwell.

The 2022 GFWC Friday Club Azalea Prince and Princess are Cade Allgier, son of Tasha and Ryan Allgier, and Elluna Elizabeth Underwood, daughter of Allison and Michael Underwood.

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for The Station, located at 500 East Highway 72, during its grand opening celebration, May 7.

FIS Marathon Kids was offered to students during the Learning Zone After School Program. There were 24 kids who participated this school year with 10 of those students completing the challenge of reading 26 books, walking 26 miles and performing 26 good deeds.

Fredericktown High School senior Ava Laut signs May 4 to run for the cross country and track and field programs while continuing her education at Mineral Area College.

Fredericktown High Schools golfers Dalton Winick and Braydon McMinn finished fifth and tenth, respectively, in the Class 3, District 1 Tournament Monday, at St. Francois Country Club, in Farmington.

The 124th commencement ceremony of Fredericktown High School saw 141 students graduate, Sunday. The Fredericktown High School Class of 2022 salutatorian is Thao Lucy Pham, and the valedictorian is Clayton Martin.

Marquand-Zion High School graduated sixteen seniors during the May 13 Commencement Ceremony. The class of 2022 salutatorian is Kylie Botbyl and the valedictorian is Chaley Dry.

The Fredericktown High School JROTC students were once again given a rare opportunity, May 10, as the Missouri National Guard flew in a Black Hawk helicopter to Fredericktown High School.

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting, May 12, for Living the Dream Outdoor Properties, located at 120 College Ave.

The Blackcats track teams competed at the Class 3, District 1 meet, May 14, at Cape Notre Dame. The girls' team finished in eight place, and the boys were tenth.

The Fredericktown High School girls soccer team advanced to the finals of the Class 2, District 1 Tournament, May 17.

Fredericktown golfers freshman Braydon McMinn and junior Dalton Winick both competed in the Class 3 boys golf State Championship Tournament, May 16-17, at Sedalia Country Club, Monday.

Joey Yoder and Jacquale Rodgers were crowned King and Queen, May 20, at the MCSC Prom.

Zackery B. Graham, 20, of Farmington, has been charged with second-degree drug trafficking and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

Justin Cody Walls, 31, of Fredericktown, has been charged in Madison County with sexual exploitation of a minor, attempted possession of child pornography and invasion of privacy - victim less than 18 years of age.

The Fredericktown School Board recognized Clayton Martin and Elizabeth Settle for scoring higher than 30 on the ACT.

The Lesters were the special guests at the 100th Anniversary Celebration at First Freewill Baptist Church in Fredericktown, Sunday.

Furever Paws and Claws Rescue is working hard to raise funds for a life saving total ear ablation surgery for rescue pup "Harley."

June

The Kelly A. Burlison middle School FACS classes took the imaginative monster drawings of Fredericktown first graders and brought them off the page.

Community members gather at the Madison County Courthouse, Monday morning, as representatives of local military organizations lead a ceremony paying tribute to their fallen comrades, whose sacrifices paved the way for American freedom.

Fredericktown High School junior Linley Rehkop competed at the Missouri Class State Track Meet, May 27, at Jefferson City High School. Rehkop placed 11th in the 100 meters with a time of 13.36 seconds. She was 13th in the state in the javelin with a throw of 101 feet, three inches.

Throughout the month of May a group of citizens focused on getting active and healthy. The challenge was to walk a full marathon within the month.

Cap America, Inc. recently donated $25,000 to the UniTec Education Foundation matching funds grant. The grant is for construction of an 8,000 square foot annex building to meet the growing needs of the UniTec Career Center and its many programs.

Community members gathered at the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library, May 31, to learn about the historical importance of mining in and around the St. Francois Mountains of southeast Missouri.

Over the weekend survivors, supporters, caregivers and community members came together for the 25th year of the Madison and Iron County Relay for Life.

The Cherokee Pass Fire Protection District had an open house, along with a ribbon cutting ceremony held by the Madison County Chamber of Commerce, June 11.

The Mesner Puppet Theater performed at the Ozark Regional Library, June 2.

Richard and Pat Shoemaker were chosen by a Facebook vote on the Community Beautification Committee Facebook page as the May Yard of the Month in Ward II.

The Madison County Saddle Club held The Standard Barrel Race, June 4, at the Madison County Saddle Club Arena. The event brought out 200 horses and may be the biggest event in club history.

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Thrive Nutrition, June 17.

Ozark Regional Library hosted Bo Brown, field biologist and author of Foraging the Ozarks, and Rachel West, chef and educator, at Millstream Gardens, June 9 for an edible hike entitled "Foraging and Wild Food Adventures."

A 2019 International MV607 ran off the right side of the road and overturned on U.S. 67 June 15 in Fredericktown.

Fredericktown High School girls soccer players, Gabbie McFadden, Alivia Buxton, and Ava Penuel garner all-state recognition.

The old "Community Garden" is now the newest park in town and has blossomed into "Son Light Park."

Madison County Health Department Board President Joe Brewen cuts the ribbon, June 23, during the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony hosted by the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. The Grand Opening event immediately followed.

Matthew Starkey was recognized by the Fredericktown R-I School Board for scoring more than 30 on his ACT. During the same meeting Lucy Pham, 2022 salutatorian, was recognized for her accomplishments and Kyndal Dodd was recognized for her basketball scholarship to Mineral Area College.

"Harley" is recovering well after the community comes together to raise enough money for his life saving surgery.