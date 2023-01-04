2022 Year in Review: July to December

This is part two of the Madison County year in review, covering July-December, 2022. The review of the first six months was in the Dec. 28, 2022 issue of the Democrat News. News items are included in the months they appeared in the pages of the Democrat News.

July

MAD Science, of St. Louis, visited Fredericktown, June 23, to take kids and adults alike on a deep dive into amazing ocean events.

The Fredericktown Area Optimist Club's Independence Day Celebration, this year titled "Fireworks and Fun," brought many out to enjoy the festive fireworks display.

Ronald and Nancy (Lewis) Crowell of Fredericktown are celebrating their Diamond Wedding Anniversary today. The couple were married July 6, 1962. They have been blessed with six children, 21 grandchildren, and 24 great grandchildren.

Natural Resource Manager for Missouri State Parks Bryan Bethel teaches how living things turn into fossils at the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library, June 28.

Safety and fun went hand in hand last week as kids gathered at Azalea Park with their bikes for Safety Day.

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce invited Madison County Emergency Management Director Dean Stevens to its monthly luncheon, July 7, to discuss how to prepare for emergencies.

Johnathan Moore, Fredericktown High School Class of 2017 co-valedictorian, graduated with an honors degree from Harvard, May 26.

Last week, Fredericktown was visited by law enforcement from five different states, all in town for the American Caliber K9 Seminar.

The Fredericktown City Council leaves its ordinance in place, related to the ownership of chickens in city limits.

The treasurer of an area equestrian club is charged with felony stealing following reports alleging the woman used more than $4,000 of the club's funds for personal expenses.

The Ozark Regional Library hosts an introductory course on sustainable crochet, July 15.

Belinda Lea "Bimbi" Lopez, 63, died Saturday, July 16, 2022.

The Madison County Workshop is more than a place of employment, it is a team, a family, and a great place to go thrift shopping.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed the skeletal remains found July 21, in rural Madison County are those of Timothy Dees, 25, of Creve Coeur, who has been missing since Feb. 28.

Jacqueline S. Duffel, 43, of Fredericktown, was charged in Madison County July 18 with second-degree assault and abuse or neglect of a child.

Fredericktown city employees line West Main Street during the funeral procession for former City Clerk Bimbi Lopez, July 21.

August

Ricky Broniste has been nominated for two Josie Music Awards.

In a letter from the Madison County Health Department, last week, it was announced the Madison County License Office will be closed, beginning Aug. 27.

The Fredericktown City Council met for its regular scheduled meeting, July 25. The first order of business was to approve minutes from the previous work session and closed session, July 11. The minutes for the closed session revealed a unanimous vote of the aldermen to accept a bid proposal for purchase of property from New Era Bank located at 1237 W. Hwy 72.

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting for Buddy's Home Furnishings, July 30, at 409 W. Main Street.

Rick and Carrie Jo Menteer were chosen by a panel of judges as the Community Beautification Committee Yard of the Month in Ward III.

Rachel Settle, with Quail Forever, takes participants on a virtual journey of the monarch butterfly. The pollinator program, Quail Forever Presents Monarch Butterflies, was July 26 at both the Fredericktown and Ironton locations of the Ozark Regional Library.

The 2022-2023 school year begins in just two short weeks. There is much to do as teachers and staff prepare the buildings for students again and parents/caregivers prepare their children for school. Over the weekend, volunteers collected community donations of school supplies during Stuff the Bus. Then, Monday more volunteers came together for Stuff the Bag to prepare backpacks full of some needed supplies for students at both Marquand-Zion R-VI and Fredericktown R-I.

A batch of strong thunderstorms made its way through Madison County, last week, leaving many displaced due to high flood waters. Fredericktown Fire Chief John Clark said, 15 homes and 8 businesses were effected by the flash flooding.

In the race for Prosecuting Attorney Michael James Ligons won with 1,395 votes. In the race for Madison County Presiding Commissioner, incumbent Jason Green won with 877 votes.

The Fredericktown City Council approved the purchase of five sets of bunker gear at a cost of $3,838.11 each for a total of $19,190.55 for the Fredericktown Fire Department.

A storm front, which rolled through this area Monday afternoon, brought with it strong winds and heavy rains. The area of North Main Street from Court Square to LaChance Street remained closed for several hours as Fredericktown City Light and Water replaced a downed electric pole and lines.

Madison County Chamber of Commerce members got to hear from administrators from the Marquand-Zion and Fredericktown school districts at the chamber's monthly luncheon, Aug. 4.

After almost 10 months of rebuilding, 72 West Motors and RVs, welcomed the community back to the location, Saturday.

Last month, a piece of equipment belonging to Madison County was destroyed by an alleged pipe bomb. The damage totaled the tractor and an official says it is going to cost upwards of $40,000 to replace it.

August, 9, Ozark Regional Library-Fredericktown held the system's second graduation from 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, a program to teach the joy of story to young listeners. The ceremony consisted of two graduates, Curren and Liam.

The safety of staff and students is always a top priority at Fredericktown R-I. With the support of the school board and community the district has four school resource officers on campus every day. SROs Jordan Myers, Jacob Musgrove, Mike Tiefenauer, and Jacob Lunsford bring with them a combined 37 years of law enforcement experience.

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce and Fredericktown R-I School District held a ribbon cutting for the new track before the first FHS football game of the year.

August 24, U.S. Senator Roy Blunt visits Black River Electric Cooperative.

The Fredericktown High School football team played its season opener, Friday night, at Blackcats Stadium. The Cats defeated the visiting Jefferson Blue Jays, 6-3.

The Fredericktown High School volleyball team won its first match of the season, 25-23, 25-15, 25-16, Monday at Herculaneum.

The Blackcats soccer team won 7-2, Aug. 29, at Westwood Baptist Academy High School in Poplar Bluff.

September

Let's talk about sugar. Madison County Health Department's Registered Dietitian Abigail Weekley hosted "Sweet Tooth," a class about giving into cravings but still managing your sweet tooth.

Meadow Heights Church Family Pastor and Co-Owner of Melvin Mills Roofing, Leslie Mills inspires and motivates the Madison County Chamber of Commerce members regarding work-life balance during the chamber's monthly luncheon, Sept. 1.

Fredericktown Elementary School students participate in the annual track-a-thon fundraiser.

The 4th annual Missouri Vietnam Wall Run made its way through Fredericktown, Friday and Saturday. This year's ride consisted of more than 400 bikers, 100 more than last year.

Pioneer Days filled Historic Marquand Park with festive fun over the weekend. The weather was perfect and the crowd took full advantage, enjoying music, food, crafts, and the annual car show.

Roger Hogan and his 1932 Ford Coupe won Best of Show at the Marquand Development Corporation Car Show during Pioneer Days, Sept. 24.

Democrat News reporter Victoria "Tori" Kemper received the Missouri Association of Local Health Agencies "Excellence in Collaboration" Award, at an awards luncheon, Sept. 21 in Columbia.

The Young Eagles Rally returned to Madison County, Saturday, for a fourth time.

October

Several times throughout the school year local teachers have a workday. The purpose of these days is to offer additional education and training opportunities for staff. This year Fredericktown R-I took a different and new approach for one of its scheduled work days.

Fredericktown May Travis Parker leads Ashley Baudendistal and Theresa Harbison in their oaths as Deputy Clerk and City Clerk, Sept. 26, during regular session business.

Kindal Neel and Cooper Durr are crowned the Fredericktown High School 2022 Football Homecoming Queen and King prior to the homecoming football game against the De Soto Dragons, Friday.

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce honored nine people/entities during its annual banquet, Sept. 29. The 2022 "Work" award was presented to Cap America, "Serve" was presented to Renee Sargent, "Live" was awarded to Dean Stevens, and "Play was presented to J.C. Shetley. The 2021 "Work award was presented to Ken Lunsford, "Live" was presented to Dennis Siders, "Play" was presented to Gary Turner, and "Serve" was presented to Compassion Cafe. The chamber also presented Tessa Rehkop with the 2022 Community Dedication Award.

Krissy Ball and her family joined the FHS Lady Cats Volleyball Team on the court during the May 4, Pink Out Night. Ball was honored and celebrated her victories in her journey to beat cancer.

FHS soccer coach was sentenced to 2.5 years in federal prison and ordered to repay $7.5 million.

The highlight of the Madison County Fair, this weekend was the addition of stagecoach rides.

Fredericktown Mayor Travis Parker declares Red Ribbon Week, Oct. 23-27.

The Feed the Families Bake Sale went off without a hitch, Saturday, raising a little more than $7,900 for local food pantries.

Due to the current dry conditions, the Madison County Commission held an emergency meeting, Oct. 13, to issue an emergency burn ban.

After 60 years in business, Pense Brothers Drilling Company will close its doors later this year.

Fredericktown Elementary School students visit the Fredericktown Fire Department for Fire Safety Week.

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony, Oct. 15 for Craig Wood Shelter Insurance located at 210 W. College Ave.

The chili was hot, but the weather was perfect, other than a little extra wind for Furever Paws and Claws Rescue's first year hosting the Chili Cook-off, Saturday. The Cap America team, Danni Hamby, Christina Dulaney and Paige Karius, won first place for its chili as well as the People's Choice Award.

The Fredericktown R-I School Board had a moment of silence for two students, Allie Clark and Mia DeSanto, who recently lost their lives.

The Fredericktown High School volleyball team advanced to the championship match in the Class 3, District 1 Tournament this week.

Two years ago, the Democrat News reported Hannah Lewis' acceptance into the University of Missouri's Veterinary Medicine Program. Last week, Lewis officially took the next step in her journey to becoming a veterinarian during her White Coat Ceremony at Mizzou.

November

Once again Freakytown did not disappoint, as more than 1,000 kids and their families filled the downtown streets and their treat bags, Saturday.

Two juveniles were injured in a crash, on Hwy OO last week.

A year of rebuilding;this time last year this community was beginning to rebuild after an EF-3 tornado, ripped through the county, Oct. 24, 2021, leaving major damage in its path.

Tax payers located within the Cherokee Pass Fire District will notice a slight increase this year due to the tax measure, which passed last April.

Matthew Fischer finished 28th in the Missouri Class 1 State Championship, Satuday at Gans Creek Cross Country Course, in Columbia. The Marquand-Zion freshman finished with a time of 18:16.4, third best among all freshmen in the race.

The Fredericktown School District took time to recognize local veterans, Nov. 10, and chose to observe the actual day of Veterans Day with a day off from classes. The JROTC Blackcat Battalion hosted the annual Veterans Breakfast, followed by the Fredericktown High School Student Council's Veterans Day Parade.

A crowd gathered at the Monday night, Fredericktown City Council meeting, to request a three-way stop be placed at Garland Street and Kingsbury Boulevard.

Citizens of Madison County woke up to a blanket of snow, Saturday. Reports show the area received at least 3.5 inches of the wintery participation.

Fredericktown High School students Gabbie McFadden and Ava Penuel are recognized for their soccer accomplishments, during the Nov. 10 Fredericktown R-I School Board meeting.

The Democrat News was able to walk down memory lane with some of our friends at Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Home. The residents talked about what they are most thankful for and their favorite Thanksgiving memories.

The Community Beautification Committee's 2022 Ornament features images relating to the EF-3 tornado and is meant to symbolize how the community remained strong and worked to rebuild.

The community has been under the protection of the Fredericktown Fire Department for 96 years, since its organization, Nov. 4 1926.

Shoppers came out and filled local shops for Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26.

Dr. Russell Myers, an economic geologist, visited the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library, Nov. 22, to give a two-part presentation about mining in the area.

Decemeber

The Fredericktown Fire Department's team walked away with the fastest time and the first place trophy during the Santa's Sleigh Bed Races, Saturday, During Miracles on Main Street.

The sun was out, but the temperature remained frigid, Saturday, during Miracles on Main Street in downtown Fredericktown. For the fourth year in a row, Prancer the live reindeer, made his way to town with some help from Statler Realty.

Follis and Sons held its annual Memorial Bell Service, Dec. 4.

The Magical Land of Oz was brought to life on the stage in the Kelly A. Burlison Middle School Cafetorium, Dec. 5.

John Paul Freeland Jr., 54, of Fredericktown has been charged in Madison County with delivery or possession of a weapon at the county jail, disarming a peace officer or correctional officer while performing an official duty, third degree assault-special victim, fourth degree assault-special victims, and resisting arrest.

Fredericktown High School senior Ryleigh Gresham recently signed a National Letter of intent to play volleyball and continue her education at Jefferson College.

Fredericktown High School senior Emma Wengler recently signed to play softball and continue her education at Mineral Area College.

If you happened to be shopping at Fredericktown Walmart, the morning of Dec. 14, you may have noticed it was a little crowded for a Wednesday morning. Shop with a Hero took over the store as 139 children and their heroes shopped for Christmas presents.

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce was awarded a grant and quickly began implementing the Game of Life classes during Learning Zone at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School. December 15, the program came to an end as the entire eighth grade class participated in The Game of Life demonstration. During the event, each student picked a career, received his or her pay check (minus taxes), and then had to work his or her way through life without going over budget.

Seniors Andrew Starkey and Lydia Mell are crowned the 2022 FHS Winter Homecoming King and Queen, Friday.

The Cherokee Pass Fire District responded to a call regarding a residence on fire, Dec. 17, on Madison County Road 519.

The Fredericktown Fire Department led Santa Claus through the streets of Fredericktown, last week. They paraded through different portions of town Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday playing music, spraying snow and letting the kids take a picture with Santa and his friend the Grinch.

After almost a year of closure due to unsafe conditions, the bridge on CR 275 has been repaired and is now open to drivers.

The Christian Church in Fredericktown held its live nativity scene for the 65th year on Dec. 18 and 19. Reenactors dressed the part and a few furry friends joined in on the annual tradition.