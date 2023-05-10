The 2023 GFWC Azalea Festival Prince and Princess Ty England and Millie Matlock are crowned Thursday, at FHS. Pictured, from left, are second runners up Quinton Shell, son of Jon and Jenni Shell, and Maylianna Heifner, daughter of Mike and Cheyenna Heifner; Prince Ty England, son of Candice and Matthew Smallen and Mark and Tasha England and Princess Millie Matlock, daughter of Heather and Zachariah Matlock; and first runners up Swayzi Crass, daughter of Clay Crass and Jennifer Cureton, and Owen Sooter, son of Mike and Stephanie Sooter.