The 2023 Azalea Queen Candidates enjoy the annual Azalea Tea, Sunday, at Follis Place. The candidates are, from left, seated Laura Mayhew, Sera Tarkington, Linley Rehkop, Lizzie Couch; standing, Lydia Mell, Kindal Neel, Leah Rehkop, Ryleigh Gresham, Payton Heady, Holly Browning, and Rylie Rehkop. The 2023 Azalea Queen Scholarship Pageant will be at 7 p.m., May 5, at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School.