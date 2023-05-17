This year’s Summer Library Program is titled All Together Now: Nurture Your Neighborhood, which will focus on intergenerational ties and improving our local communities, an IMLS funded program.

Register at your local Ozark Regional Library branch beginning May 30 to track your reading and earn prizes. We'll have programs for all ages such as a professional puppet show, a hip hop performance, a local farm spring roll class, and intergenerational story times and cooking classes.

Check in with your local Ozark Regional branch in late May for a complete event calendar. To stay informed on library happenings find Ozark Regional Library System on Facebook, Instagram, or at ozarkregional.org.