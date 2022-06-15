25 years helping the cause

Over the weekend survivors, supporters, caregivers and community members came together for the 25th year of the Madison and Iron County Relay for Life.

The day began with a survivor lunch with close to 100 survivors and ended with the luminaria ceremony complete with more than 400 luminaria bags.

Event lead April Sarakas said she felt like the day was very successful.

"We had a wonderful turnout for our survivor lunch," Sarakas said. "It was so good to see our survivors face to face again."

This year's event was the first since the COVID-19 pandemic where the Relay for Life event could be held in its "normal" fashion.

Sarakas said, there were almost 100 survivors present for the event, and they participated in the survivor lunch and survivor lap of the opening ceremony.

"I think my favorite part of this year's relay was the survivor lunch," Sarakas said. "It was very heartwarming seeing our survivors laugh and enjoy being together. We lost some very special survivors since our last in-person relay, so it was nice to see the survivors together again and supporting each other."

Sarakas said, everyone was really happy to see each other again and be back to a "normal" relay event.

"We are proud to say that we raised over $5,000 at Relay this year," Sarakas said. "Bringing this year's total up to $27,390.99."

That number may not have hit the group's final goal of $34,500, but fundraising continues all year long.

The group is always up to something, such as "flocking" houses with flamingos or selling tickets to a Cardinals game, with some pretty great perks. Check out the Madison and Iron County Relay for Life Facebook page to find out more.

Sarakas said, this event is only successful because of the volunteers who work tirelessly to make it happen. She said it takes all of them, and she would like to thank all the team members, volunteers and the event leadership team for all their hard work.

"I especially want to thank our sponsors," Sarakas said. "They are a huge part of our success each and every year. I would like to thank Cap America for sponsoring the survivor lunch. I would also like to thank the ladies that prepared the lunch, Robin Smith, Glenda Tesreau, Debra Hacker and Cherryl Sanders. I would also like to thank Trinity Clowns of Missouri for coming and making balloon animals for all the kids. The kids loved seeing them. One last huge thank you to Sue Mitchell for all her hard work and lots of hours preparing all the games for us. She works very hard to keep us entertained all day."

If you are interested in being a part of Madison and Iron County Relay for Life, contact Sarakas at 573-747-6690

There will be more coverage, including plenty of photos, of the Madison and Iron County Relay for Life in a special section inside the June 22 issue of the Democrat News.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.