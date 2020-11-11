 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
28th Annual Festival of Lights Auto Tour
0 comments

28th Annual Festival of Lights Auto Tour

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Wappapello Lake in partnership with the Wappapello Lake Area Association (WLAA) and River Radio are gearing up for the 28th Annual Festival of Lights Auto Tour.

This community supported event is free to participate and attend. Spaces are still available for participants. Decorating these spaces began Nov. 8. It will be held in the Redman Creek Campground East starting Nov. 27, and be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights until Dec. 13. Then it will be open nightly from December 18, to January 3. The gates will open at 5 p.m. and close at 9 p.m.

This is a golden opportunity for individuals, groups, clubs, organizations, and agencies to help usher in the holiday season by decorating a campsite with lights, nativity scenes, season greetings, etc. A monetary prize and traveling trophy will be awarded to the best decorated site (People’s Choice Award) during the final week of the event.

If you are interested in participating, please contact the Wappapello Lake Management Office for a Special Use Permit Application by calling 573-222-8562 or stop by the Management Office located on Highway T at the south end of the dam.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Just being a kid
Democrat News

Just being a kid

Halloween is a time for kids and adults alike to dress up as their favorite characters, eat lots of candy and just have fun for the day. Kids …

John D. Womack
Obituaries

John D. Womack

John D. Womack, 76, died Thursday, October 29, 2020. He was born March 3, 1944 in Fredericktown, the son of Emanuel L. Womack and Irene (Darne…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News