The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Wappapello Lake in partnership with the Wappapello Lake Area Association (WLAA) and River Radio are gearing up for the 28th Annual Festival of Lights Auto Tour.

This community supported event is free to participate and attend. Spaces are still available for participants. Decorating these spaces began Nov. 8. It will be held in the Redman Creek Campground East starting Nov. 27, and be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights until Dec. 13. Then it will be open nightly from December 18, to January 3. The gates will open at 5 p.m. and close at 9 p.m.

This is a golden opportunity for individuals, groups, clubs, organizations, and agencies to help usher in the holiday season by decorating a campsite with lights, nativity scenes, season greetings, etc. A monetary prize and traveling trophy will be awarded to the best decorated site (People’s Choice Award) during the final week of the event.

If you are interested in participating, please contact the Wappapello Lake Management Office for a Special Use Permit Application by calling 573-222-8562 or stop by the Management Office located on Highway T at the south end of the dam.

