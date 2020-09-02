 Skip to main content
29th Annual Old Greenville Days
29th Annual Old Greenville Days

The U. S. Army Corps of Engineers at Wappapello Lake, in partnership with Wayne County Historical Society, Wappapello Lake Area Association and Crowley’s Ridge Black Powder Club, is proud to announce the schedule of activities for the 29th Annual Old Greenville Days to be held September 19-20, 2020, at the Greenville Recreation Area located just two miles south of Greenville, Missouri, on U.S. Highway 67.

Due to the existing COVID-19 Pandemic, we encourage everyone to adhere to the CDC and State safety recommendations including social distancing, hand washing, wearing a face covering, and remaining home if you feel sick.

Schedule of Events:

Saturday, September 19, 2020

9:30 am - 9:50 am Memorial and Opening Remarks at Picnic Shelter

9:00 am - 6:00 pm Craft Booths Open

10:00 am - 10:50 pm Little Creek

10:00 am - 5:30 pm Living History Encampment Open

11:00 am - 11:50 am 1/One Moore Tyme

Noon - 12:50 pm Otter Creek Band

1:00 pm - 1:50 pm Iron Mountain Station

2:00 pm - 2:50 pm Rising Son

2:00 pm Children Games

3:00 pm - 3:50 pm Buzzard Run

4:00 pm - 4:50 pm McAtee Singers

5:00 pm - 6:00 pm Gene Riddle and Oak Hill Church

Sunday, September 20, 2020

8:45 am - 9:30 am Non-denominational Service (Courthouse Mound)

10:00 am - 4:00 pm Living History Encampment Open to Public

9:00 am - 5:00 pm Craft Booths Open

10:00 am - 10:50 am McAtee Singers

11 am - 11:50 am 1/One Moore Tyme

Noon - 12:50 pm Rising Son

1:00 pm - 1:50 pm Iron Mountain Station

2:00 pm - 2:50 pm Level Ground Ministries

3:00 pm - 3:50 pm Buzzard Run

4:00 pm - 4:50 pm Gene Riddle and Oak Hill Church

