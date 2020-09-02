The U. S. Army Corps of Engineers at Wappapello Lake, in partnership with Wayne County Historical Society, Wappapello Lake Area Association and Crowley’s Ridge Black Powder Club, is proud to announce the schedule of activities for the 29th Annual Old Greenville Days to be held September 19-20, 2020, at the Greenville Recreation Area located just two miles south of Greenville, Missouri, on U.S. Highway 67.
Due to the existing COVID-19 Pandemic, we encourage everyone to adhere to the CDC and State safety recommendations including social distancing, hand washing, wearing a face covering, and remaining home if you feel sick.
Schedule of Events:
Saturday, September 19, 2020
9:30 am - 9:50 am Memorial and Opening Remarks at Picnic Shelter
9:00 am - 6:00 pm Craft Booths Open
10:00 am - 10:50 pm Little Creek
10:00 am - 5:30 pm Living History Encampment Open
11:00 am - 11:50 am 1/One Moore Tyme
Noon - 12:50 pm Otter Creek Band
1:00 pm - 1:50 pm Iron Mountain Station
2:00 pm - 2:50 pm Rising Son
2:00 pm Children Games
3:00 pm - 3:50 pm Buzzard Run
4:00 pm - 4:50 pm McAtee Singers
5:00 pm - 6:00 pm Gene Riddle and Oak Hill Church
Sunday, September 20, 2020
8:45 am - 9:30 am Non-denominational Service (Courthouse Mound)
10:00 am - 4:00 pm Living History Encampment Open to Public
9:00 am - 5:00 pm Craft Booths Open
10:00 am - 10:50 am McAtee Singers
11 am - 11:50 am 1/One Moore Tyme
Noon - 12:50 pm Rising Son
1:00 pm - 1:50 pm Iron Mountain Station
2:00 pm - 2:50 pm Level Ground Ministries
3:00 pm - 3:50 pm Buzzard Run
4:00 pm - 4:50 pm Gene Riddle and Oak Hill Church
