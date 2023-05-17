Madison County (Illinois) State’s Attorney Thomas A. Haine announced Friday that a Fredericktown, Mo., man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child.

William E. McKay, 37, received the sentence after pleading guilty to one count of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child.

“We can’t begin to imagine the trauma that children and their families suffer in cases such as this,” Haine said. “We hope that this sentence allows a measure of healing for the victim, who demonstrated tremendous courage by coming forward.”

McKay pleaded guilty to committing a sexual act with a victim younger than 13 between Nov. 1, 2021, and Dec. 26, 2021, in Madison County, Illinois.

The case was investigated by the Madison County (Illinois) Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Madison County (Illinois) Child Advocacy Center and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

Haine commended the diligent work done by prosecutors, the investigators and other agencies involved.

The case was prosecuted by Illinois Assistant State’s Attorney Ali Foley, Chief of the Children’s Justice Division.

This specialized unit within the Madison County (Illinois) State’s Attorney’s Office fights for justice for child victims, working closely with the children and families throughout the process, to ensure that these types of cases are resolved in a way that allows them to begin the healing process.