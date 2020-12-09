 Skip to main content
35th Annual Community Christians at Christmas Dinner
35th Annual Community Christmas Dinner

Local News

The 35th Annual Community Christmas Dinner will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dec. 25, at the Senior Center, Spruce Street, Fredericktown. There is no cost to attend. Donations will be accepted.

Everyone is welcome to join us for great food and company. Limited seating is available. Carry Out and Deliveries (please register in advanced for delivery) are available. Call for more info: 573-944-4201 or on Christmas Day: 573-783-5357. Dinner will be cancelled if weather is bad.

