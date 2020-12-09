35th Annual Community Christians at Christmas Dinner

The 35th Annual Community Christmas Dinner will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dec. 25, at the Senior Center, Spruce Street, Fredericktown. There is no cost to attend. Donations will be accepted.

Everyone is welcome to join us for great food and company. Limited seating is available. Carry Out and Deliveries (please register in advanced for delivery) are available. Call for more info: 573-944-4201 or on Christmas Day: 573-783-5357. Dinner will be cancelled if weather is bad.