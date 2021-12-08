 Skip to main content
36th Annual Community Christians at Christmas Dinner

senior center

The 36th Annual Community Christmas Dinner will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dec. 25, at the Senior Center, 107 Spruce Street, Fredericktown. There is no cost to attend, though donations will be accepted.

Everyone is welcome to join us for great food and company. Carry out and deliveries are available. Please call 573-944-4201 in advance for delivery or for more info. On Christmas Day, call 573-783-5357. Dinner will be cancelled if the weather is bad.

If any business or individuals would like to donate money to help with the cost of the meal, please call Tina Bean at 573-944-4201. 

