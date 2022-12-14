37th Annual Community Christians at Christmas Dinner

The 37th Annual Community Christmas Dinner will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dec. 25, at the Madison County Senior Center, 107 Spruce St., Fredericktown. There is no cost to attend, though donations will be accepted.

Everyone is welcome to join for great food and company. Carry out and deliveries are available. Reservations are not required but are encouraged for dine in, carry out, and delivery. Please call 573-944-4201 for reservations or more info. On Christmas Day, call 573-783-5357.

Dinner will be cancelled if the weather is bad.

If any business or individuals would like to donate money to help with the cost of the meal, please call 573-944-4201.