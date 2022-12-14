 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

37th Annual Community Christians at Christmas Dinner

  • 0
senior center

The 37th Annual Community Christmas Dinner will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dec. 25, at the Madison County Senior Center, 107 Spruce St., Fredericktown. There is no cost to attend, though donations will be accepted.

Everyone is welcome to join for great food and company. Carry out and deliveries are available. Reservations are not required but are encouraged for dine in, carry out, and delivery. Please call 573-944-4201 for reservations or more info. On Christmas Day, call 573-783-5357.

Dinner will be cancelled if the weather is bad.

If any business or individuals would like to donate money to help with the cost of the meal, please call  573-944-4201. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Madison County Land Transfers

Madison County Land Transfers

QCD: Kenneth E. Renneker & Rebecca E. Renneker to Rebecca E. RennekerQCD: Larry D. Boatright to Sandra L. BoatrightQCD: Benard G. Crews &a…

Doris Ann McFerron

Doris Ann McFerron

Doris Ann McFerron, 75, of Farmington, died Wednesday November 30, 2022, at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital. She was born December 7, 1946, in F…

Madison County Commission Minutes

Madison County Commission Minutes

November 21, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on November 14, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green and Dist…

The truth about the border

The truth about the border

Over the last two years, we have watched President Joe Biden and his administration make a mockery out of our nation’s border security.

Cat Spot

Cat Spot

“Valor is stability, not legs and arms, but of courage and the soul.” This quote by Michel De Montaigne reflects the value we see in all our b…

Mark Edward Reese

Mark Edward Reese, 62, died Sunday, November 27, 2022. He was born September 2, 1960 in Granite City, Illinois, the son of Ellis and Beulah Reese.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News