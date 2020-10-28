4-H club takes 'time to reflect on the past year and look forward into the new'

The Fredericktown Farmers 4-H Club held its annual recognition ceremony Oct. 16. The night is full of fun and recognition.
“We hold it every year as a way to recognize club members and project leaders for their efforts during the club year, which runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30,” 4-H Youth Program Professional Jacqulyn Ward said. “New members are welcomed and retiring/new officers are announced.”
Ward said fair premiums are also awarded that night to those who submitted exhibits, years pins are awarded to members for how many years they have been in 4-H as a member in good standing, and the perfect attendance award is presented.
“It is a time to reflect on the past year and look forward into the new,” Ward said. “Preceding the evening is a potluck style dinner, and no club business is conducted during the ceremony.”
The annual event was a great evening to be together and celebrate the achievements of local 4-H youth. Similar to other organizations, COVID-19 has created challenges throughout the year.
“It has been a major challenge to keep our youth involved during this pandemic,” MU Extension County Engagement Specialist in 4-H Youth Development Brad Coleman said. “In the beginning, we restricted face to face meetings which resulted in no club meetings, no project meetings and no conferences for our youth. We were forced to cancel trainings set up for shooting sports volunteers that were desperately needed in our area.”
Coleman said the 4-H camp and involvement in county fairs throughout the region were also canceled.
“Unfortunately our youth were unable to show off their projects and activities that were completed before the pandemic,” Coleman said. “Yet, like the schools, we had to get creative to try to reach our youth with Zoom meetings and virtual conferences.”
Coleman said the major challenge with virtual meetings, workshops and conferences was many youth and volunteers in Madison, Iron and Reynolds counties do not have high speed internet service to support virtual learning.
“It was a major challenge and will continue to be a challenge until our region is able to get high speed internet throughout the rural areas,” Coleman said.
“Online deliveries are here to stay, but are not ideal for every circumstance or every family, so it has been pleasant to start meeting again,” Ward said. “Our first meeting back since March was in September. We were happy to see that we did not lose many members and this reiterated the family feeling you have when you are in 4-H.”
Ward said, new this year to the program is robotics which was picked up at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School but has not gained traction yet due to restrictions.
“Current restrictions keep us from having more active roles in the schools, but we are working hard to set up projects in the after school program,” Ward said. “For those who cannot attend outside of school activities, this will meet that need. Our goal is to indicate which project might best suit each grade level.”
Coleman said middle and high school youth have been encouraged to become part of the after school robotics programs ran by Cassie Mills.
“She is an excellent teacher who has developed robotics teams that compete with other 4-H school teams throughout the region,” Coleman said.
Ward said another addition this year is sportfishing.
“Ashley Bales is leading a new project this club year,” Ward said. “Sportfishing is a great project for Madison County with our many water accesses. There are also lots of statewide competitions and scholarship opportunities that come with the sportfishing project and Ashley brings much knowledge and experience to the table.”
Ward said many of these spring projects either only met a few times or not at all and were not able to complete their projects.
“This was a great lesson in perseverance,” Ward said. “Our youth are very eager to get back to ‘doing.’”
Coleman said, one particular area of interest with local youth is shooting sports and he would love to see it expanded.
“We have numerous youth who have expressed an interest in archery, rifle and shotgun, and pistol,” Coleman said. “We need volunteers who are willing to be trained in the safety and use of shooting sports equipment.”
Ward said these are some of the most popular projects in the Southeast Missouri region but currently do not have any certified adults to lead them.
“MU offers the certification annually, and we are currently looking to host more of these certifying events locally,” Ward said. “Our office is willing to cover the costs for completing the certification, but it does require a full weekend of their time.”
Coleman said, other than shooting sports, there are some project areas that do not require any training or specialization for volunteers.
“We are always actively seeking community members who want to mentor youth,” Coleman said. “We need parents and community members who can lead project areas and want to work with youth. Becoming a 4-H volunteer is your chance to help the youth of our county learn and become involved in a skill or project that you organize.”
Ward said anyone interested in volunteering or joining 4-H should contact the Madison County MU Extension Office or attend a 4-H informational meeting planned for 6 p.m., Nov. 12 at the office located at 137 W. Main St. in Fredericktown.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
