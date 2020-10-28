4-H club takes 'time to reflect on the past year and look forward into the new'

Coleman said the 4-H camp and involvement in county fairs throughout the region were also canceled.

“Unfortunately our youth were unable to show off their projects and activities that were completed before the pandemic,” Coleman said. “Yet, like the schools, we had to get creative to try to reach our youth with Zoom meetings and virtual conferences.”

Coleman said the major challenge with virtual meetings, workshops and conferences was many youth and volunteers in Madison, Iron and Reynolds counties do not have high speed internet service to support virtual learning.

“It was a major challenge and will continue to be a challenge until our region is able to get high speed internet throughout the rural areas,” Coleman said.

“Online deliveries are here to stay, but are not ideal for every circumstance or every family, so it has been pleasant to start meeting again,” Ward said. “Our first meeting back since March was in September. We were happy to see that we did not lose many members and this reiterated the family feeling you have when you are in 4-H.”

Ward said, new this year to the program is robotics which was picked up at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School but has not gained traction yet due to restrictions.