4-H Feeding Missouri Food Drive Madison County

4-H Feeding Missouri

The Fredericktown Farmers 4-H Club will be collecting non-perishable food items until April 30. Donations can be taken to the Madison County Extension Office, located at 137 W. Main St. 

Many Missouri families face food insecurity. This means they struggle to put enough food on their tables.

Missouri 4-H is continuing its partnership with Feeding Missouri and Missouri Farmers Care Drive to Feed Kids to not only educate about this issue, but to do something about it.

All of the state’s more than 1,600 4-H clubs, serving youth ages 5 to 18, are invited to participate in this year’s friendly competition among counties to donate the most meals through donations of volunteer hours, food and monetary contributions. As a state, we have a goal of raising 500,000 meals by April 30, 2022.

The Fredericktown Farmers 4-H Club is contributing to the goal of raising half a million meals for food banks and pantries statewide by partnering with the Madison County Extension to collect non-perishable food items to be donated to the Madison County Food Pantry.

Everyone is invited to donate on behalf of the club. Monetary donations can also be made online or through text.

Donations will be collected at the Madison County MU Extension Office located at 137 W. Main St in Fredericktown, until April 30.

The objective of this food drive is to help fill the shelves of our local food pantry and spread awareness of how widespread hunger is in Missouri.

It is all about Missourians helping Missourians fight hunger.

If you would like to donate but can not visit in person, Text to Give by sending 4HFM2022 to 44-321, or visit https://feedingmissouri.org/4h/ and select Madison County.

