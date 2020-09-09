4-H helps Saddle Club with grant money

Ward said many of the men and women in the Madison County Saddle Club are also active members in the area's agriculture.

"The grant program puts emphasis on considerations for service projects based on background in agriculture," Ward said. "We know the MCSC will get great use from these benches."

Ward said 4-H purchased, assembled and provided four convertible benches that seat three people at a bench, or can become a bar top style table for judging events, or pushed together to form a traditional style picnic table.

"These benches were fabricated in the U.S. from recycled plastics and are light-weight," Ward said. "This makes for versatile seating that can be used down by the arena or moved anywhere on the grounds to adapt to the event at hand. The best part is they can be brought in and stored from winter weather exposure and even utilized in their indoor meeting space."

Ward said the Fredericktown Farmers 4-H is already seeking ideas for next year's service project to complete under the BOAC grant.

