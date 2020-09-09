4-H helps Saddle Club with grant money

The Fredericktown Farmers 4-H Club received a $500 Building Our American Communities (BOAC) grant and used the funds to purchase convertible table benches for the Madison County Saddle Club.
"The Fredericktown Farmers 4-H Club picked the Madison County Saddle Club as our recipient of the grant and pledged to complete a service project that would update their grounds by adding portable and storeable seating," Madison County MU Extension 4-H Youth Program Assistant Jacqulyn Ward said. "The funding for this grant comes from the Missouri Department of Agriculture who chooses 10 FFA chapters and 11 4-H clubs annually to make improvements or developments in their rural Missouri communities."
Ward said grantees are awarded the $500 to improve existing facilities or grounds, start or maintain community gardens, or renovate damaged or aging public spaces. She said it is an annual grant program that Fredericktown Farmers 4-H are eligible to apply for.
"The Madison County Saddle Club is an organization that consists of our neighbors and friends who love horses and enjoy coming together to host and hold social events," Jacquln Ward said. "It is our (Fredericktown Farmers 4-H) goal with this project to invest back into an organization that promotes a healthy lifestyle not only in riding, but with nurturing the relationships created through sharing a love for horses."
Ward said many of the men and women in the Madison County Saddle Club are also active members in the area's agriculture.
"The grant program puts emphasis on considerations for service projects based on background in agriculture," Ward said. "We know the MCSC will get great use from these benches."
Ward said 4-H purchased, assembled and provided four convertible benches that seat three people at a bench, or can become a bar top style table for judging events, or pushed together to form a traditional style picnic table.
"These benches were fabricated in the U.S. from recycled plastics and are light-weight," Ward said. "This makes for versatile seating that can be used down by the arena or moved anywhere on the grounds to adapt to the event at hand. The best part is they can be brought in and stored from winter weather exposure and even utilized in their indoor meeting space."
Ward said the Fredericktown Farmers 4-H is already seeking ideas for next year's service project to complete under the BOAC grant.
