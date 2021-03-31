42nd Annual Old Greenville Black Powder Rendezvous coming soon to Wappapello Lake

All roads in Southeast Missouri will lead to the Greenville Recreation Area at Wappapello Lake April 17 and 18 for the 42nd Annual Old Greenville Black Powder Rendezvous.

This event is the longest consecutive rendezvous in the state of Missouri. Many families have made this event a tradition. There will be something for all ages to do. Step back in time to check out the traders, food, old-time children’s games, and primitive lodges.

Watch or participate in the competitive activities such as black powder shooting, hawk and knife throwing, bow shooting and fire starting. Adult competitor entry fee for those in primitive attire is $10. For those competitors in modern dress it is $12. Youth competitor division ages 15 and under shoots for free with adult supervision. Open to all shooters. Event hours are 9 AM to 3 PM on Saturday and 10 AM to 1 PM on Sunday. Admission is free to the public.

This event is a partnership between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Crowley’s Ridge Black Powder Club. For more information, contact the Wappapello Lake Management Office at 573-222-8562, Crowley’s Ridge Black Powder Club President Melvin Boyers at 573-300-9595.

UPCOMING ACTIVITIES: April 10, 2021 – Spring Roadside Cleanup from 8 -11 a.m. meet at Shelter 3 (near visitor center) in the Redman Creek Recreation Area and May 8, 2021 – Kids to Parks Day from 9 a.m. to noon at the Bill Emerson Memorial Visitor Center.

