5th Annual Home Run against hunger

With 947,900 Missourians labeled as “food insecure” according to a Map the Meal Gap 2015 study and a widely growing number due to circumstances surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance recognizes the need to help out hungry families across the state.

For the fifth consecutive year, team members are promoting donations from April 1, 2020 to April 30, 2020 to support Feeding Missouri and its many community affiliates as part of the Home Run Against Hunger campaign.

There are new ways to give this year. To encourage social distancing, the Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance team asks donors to either text to give or give online with monetary donations. Text MOFB2020 to 44-321 and follow the prompts to utilize this new option. To donate online, visit: feedingmissouri.org/donate/and mention Missouri Farm Bureau in the “Business Name” field on the form. While non-perishable food donations are always great, to ensure safety in our communities, our offices will not serve as drop off locations this year. Instead, food donations should be taken directly to a local food pantry or food bank.

In the first week of May, a statewide grand total of donations will be announced. Last year’s efforts garnered more than 8 tons of food and nearly $13,000.

Please take a moment to give between April 1, 2020 and April 30, 2020 and help us knock hunger out of the park.

