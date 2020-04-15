$618 million for Missouri hospitals and health care providers

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.), Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies (Labor/HHS), announced that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will begin distributing more than $618 million in coronavirus response funding to Missouri health care providers and hospitals. As Labor/HHS Chairman, Blunt worked to secure this funding in the recently-enacted CARES Act.

“Health care providers and hospitals across our state need immediate financial relief to continue responding to COVID-19,” said Blunt. “This funding will help cover costs and lost revenue to make sure hospitals and providers are able to continue caring for patients and limiting the spread of this disease. Today’s announcement is an important step, but more must be done. I have had several conversations with Secretary Azar to ensure that more resources get out the door quickly and broadly. Future funding must include support for children’s hospitals and safety net hospitals, and target resources toward rural hospitals. I will continue working with HHS to make sure that happens.”