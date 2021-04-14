 Skip to main content
72 West RVs recognized as Gold Level Dealership
72 West RVs recognized as Gold Level Dealership

72 West RV

72 West RVs Owner Gerry Stephens, left, and Bob Moyers, sales manager

 Photo Provided by Lucas Pate

72 West RVs in Fredericktown, was recognized as a 2020 Gold Level Dealership by Forest River's Sabre RV. This is the second consecutive year that 72 West RVs has been recognized as a Gold Level Dealership by the popular 5th Wheel RV manufacturer.

"I would like to thank our great customers and staff for helping us earn this award," Gerry Stephens, owner of 72 West, said. "We've built our business by being a customer focused dealership, and I appreciate all of the support from our customers throughout Southeast Missouri and beyond."

