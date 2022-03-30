A busy month

Here we are at the end of another month for this year.

Time seems to be flying by again, as it has been doing for the last few years.

I know I’ve probably said before just how busy days are, but April of each year just seems to always be a full month as well. We begin the month with an annual Chili supper, sponsored by the Madison County Retired School Personnel. Benefits from this event are for the Senior Center and scholarships for high school seniors going into the field of education.

Next we have the privilege of our right to vote. How many countries around the world don’t have this opportunity at all? We might think our votes don’t count. We might not be that interested in what the election is all about, but you have the opportunity to educate yourself and then vote. If you don’t vote, then you have no reason or right to complain about the results.

There are always fundraisers in our community and a big one comes on the 9th, for a young girl in our midst that is needing extensive surgery which will be done at a hospital in Ft. Lauderdale, FL within the next few months.

Of course, there is always Lent, then Palm Sunday, Good Friday, Passover, and Easter during the month. And oh yes, I didn’t forget – TAXES are due the 15th.

Besides all of these events, there are sporting events, prom, concerts, plays, and everyone’s other normal family schedules and lives to deal with. We can become overwhelmed if we aren’t careful, so watch the filling of your calendars, make every moment of every day count, involve family time as much as possible, and thank the good Lord that we have the privileges and opportunities that we all enjoy. Things may change before long, so let’s never take for granted what we are blessed with to enjoy.

God bless each of you and make a decision now to enjoy each and every day of this coming new month. Another one will be here before long.

