A busy weekend

Is it just me, or is this time of year (September through the end of December) busier than just about any other season of the year.

I’m not really sure why this seems to be so, because there are always busy times of the year. Maybe because of all the sporting events professionally, college and school wise? Maybe because of all the different holidays that occur? Maybe because the weather brings out certain ideas we wouldn’t otherwise become involved in?

There are always fairs, family bbqs, playoff tailgaitings, and every other type of event one could imagine. Who knows? Each one is different and eventful to say the least. But it seems as though everyone is more involved than usual this time of year.

Some require lots of preparation and planning. Others might be last minute, yet full of fun and laughter.

For me, this past weekend was not only busy, but very special. Once a year, all my children try to come together to celebrate my birthday. This year was no different. Many friends and loved ones sent greetings and well wishes. I was treated to special seating at the Cardinals playoff game behind home plate. Too bad they lost, but something I’ll probably never do again. Then a lovely dinner at a winery near here. Absolutely beautiful weather and a treat for everyone. Being together several times at my home for hours just talking, laughing, remembering, eating again, and loving every minute. Then to top it all off, celebrating the 16th birthday of my great granddaughter who shares the exact same birthday with me.

I have been so blessed over the past 85 years, and for that I am truly grateful. God has given me a wonderful family, many, many friends, and a life filled with blessings and treasures from on high. The older I get, the more I cherish the times I have to enjoy life and those around me.

My advice to others; never take a moment for granted, be grateful for all you have, enjoy life, and never become too busy to appreciate all that God has given you. Peace, joy, and happiness come as we celebrate what the Lord has done for each of us.

I realize I’ve said it before, but Happy fall everyone. Enjoy.