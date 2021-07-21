'A Change of Plans'

Many of us are definite planners.

We might begin the New Year with a calendar in hand, marking specific dates we don’t want to forget. Maybe there are birthdays or anniversaries we don’t want to forget. Special upcoming events or vacations that we have set aside to enjoy.

Before long, we realize our calendars are becoming full, yet we move forward to ensure our goals are achieved. Of course, as all of us know, there will always be things that pop up at the last minute that either challenge us to change our plans or else eliminate them all together.

Such was the case for me back in 1994. The year before, a group of 25 church members traveled to Ocho Rios, Jamaica, for a week long mission trip.

Plans were worked on for a year: making reservations for lodging, paying for the purchase of airfare, gathering items to take, (they don’t have a Dollar General or Walmart to run to in case you need something; you take it with you!), printing materials to share with local residents, schedules for events, packing musical and sound equipment to ship, making certain everyone had their passports, and the list went on and on. But everything was done, the trip was made, the mission was a success, even with a few hiccups, lives were changed, and another trip was planned for the next summer.