I realize its been done before, but what "a comeback" for the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl this past Sunday evening.
It had been 50 years since the Chiefs had been to the Super Bowl. They were down by 10 points in the fourth quarter and a little over six minutes left in the game. With determination on their minds, and a will to never give up or quit, they made the necessary adjustments to come from behind and win the game.
Hours and hours of difficult workouts, months and months of training, going through difficult physical adjustments, being scoffed at by many others, their determination to overcome any obstacles was the overall attitude needed to succeed. A set of coaches that believed in their team, encouraged and pushed their players to the highest level possible, and never gave up in the face of difficulty, resulted in the ultimate football victory.
How are you when it seems your goals in life are impossible to achieve? Do you sit back and say, “Well I tried.” “It was too big for me to accomplish anyway.” “Someone much younger could do better.” “I don’t know how.” “I don’t have the education or skills for that.”
You have free articles remaining.
There are always plenty of excuses that could be used. Certainly, there are areas in our lives that others are much more accomplished with than we. God made each of us with strong points and as we have grown, developed, and matured, there are areas in which each of us excels. The bottom line is this: Do we challenge ourselves when the going gets tough or are we willing to sit back and let the experience go by?
The other evening, a group of ladies got together to create small paintings for themselves. Some of them had never painted, yet others were accomplished. The end result in the painting experience for the evening was amazing. No one gave up. Everyone finished with something they had made on their own. Some paintings looked like they came from Hobby Lobby. Others said their paintings were maybe from Dollar General. It didn’t matter. Everyone had fun, did their best, and achieved their goal of painting something they could keep.
If you are going through a tough time, determine to "stay the course," keep your eyes on the intended goal, and make "a comeback" from what otherwise might be a defeat. You can do it!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.