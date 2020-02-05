{{featured_button_text}}
Dove

I realize its been done before, but what "a comeback" for the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl this past Sunday evening.

It had been 50 years since the Chiefs had been to the Super Bowl. They were down by 10 points in the fourth quarter and a little over six minutes left in the game. With determination on their minds, and a will to never give up or quit, they made the necessary adjustments to come from behind and win the game.

Hours and hours of difficult workouts, months and months of training, going through difficult physical adjustments, being scoffed at by many others, their determination to overcome any obstacles was the overall attitude needed to succeed. A set of coaches that believed in their team, encouraged and pushed their players to the highest level possible, and never gave up in the face of difficulty, resulted in the ultimate football victory.

How are you when it seems your goals in life are impossible to achieve? Do you sit back and say, “Well I tried.” “It was too big for me to accomplish anyway.” “Someone much younger could do better.” “I don’t know how.” “I don’t have the education or skills for that.”

There are always plenty of excuses that could be used. Certainly, there are areas in our lives that others are much more accomplished with than we. God made each of us with strong points and as we have grown, developed, and matured, there are areas in which each of us excels. The bottom line is this: Do we challenge ourselves when the going gets tough or are we willing to sit back and let the experience go by?

The other evening, a group of ladies got together to create small paintings for themselves. Some of them had never painted, yet others were accomplished. The end result in the painting experience for the evening was amazing. No one gave up. Everyone finished with something they had made on their own. Some paintings looked like they came from Hobby Lobby. Others said their paintings were maybe from Dollar General. It didn’t matter. Everyone had fun, did their best, and achieved their goal of painting something they could keep.

If you are going through a tough time, determine to "stay the course," keep your eyes on the intended goal, and make "a comeback" from what otherwise might be a defeat. You can do it!

