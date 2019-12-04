I realize it is more than twelve days until Christmas, but I found this information interesting and though I would pass it along. Many of us hear the song "The Twelve Days of Christmas" and can hardly wait for it to be over. After reading it's origin, maybe you will change your mind and appreciate it in a different way.
Catholics in England during the period 1558 to 1829, when Parliament finally emancipated Catholics in England, were prohibited from any practice of their faith by law, private or public. It was a crime to be a catholic.
"The Twelve Days of Christmas" was written in England as one of the catechism songs to help young Catholics learn the tenets of their faith. It was a memory aid, when to be caught with anything in writing indicating adherence to the Catholic faith could not only get you imprisoned, it could get you hanged, or beheaded, or drawn and quartered, a rather peculiar and ghastly punishment.
The songs gifts are hidden meanings to the teachings of their faith. The "true love" mentioned in the song refers to God himself. The "me" who receives the presents refers to every baptized person. The partridge in a pear tree is Jesus Christ, the Son of God.
In the song, Christ is symbolically presented as a mother partridge which feigns injury to decoy predators from her helpless nestlings, much in memory of the expression of Christ's sadness of the fate of Jerusalem. (Matthew 23:37)
Two Turtle Doves - The Old and New Testaments
Three French Hens - Faith, Hope, and Charity, The Theological Virtues
Four Calling Birds - The Four Gospels
Five Golden Rings - The first five books of the Old Testament, which gives the history of man's fall from grace.
You have free articles remaining.
Six Geese A-laying - The six days of creation
Seven Swans A-swimming - The seven gifts of the Holy spirit, the seven sacraments
Eight Maids A-milking - The eight beatitudes
Nine Ladies Dancing - The nine Fruits of the Holy Spirit
Ten Lords A-leaping - The ten commandments
Eleven Pipers Piping - The eleven faithful apostles
Twelve Drummers Drumming - The twelve points of doctrine in the Apostle's Creed
After reading the true meaning behind the origin of this song, it makes one stop and view it in an entirely different light. I think I will never look at that song or hear it in the same way again.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.