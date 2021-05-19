'A first for me'

How many times during your lifetime have you had a first?

Your first day in Kindergarten. Big building, new people, where to go, and what to expect.

Your first time to ride a bike. Was wobbly, fell several times, but finally got the hang of it. Lots of fun.

The first time you ever baby sat for someone. For me, I was the youngest in the family, never been around babies, and knew nothing at all about what to do.

The first time you were in a wedding. I was asked to be a flower girl in my oldest brother’s wedding. Again, never been to a wedding before and was scared, but got to wear a pretty, pink dress.

I don’t really remember my first date; must not have been too impressive.

My first job; I was so nervous to go for an interview, but I was hired and loved every minute of being a soda jerk in my local drugstore.

The first time I saw my would be husband across the college campus. He was someone I wanted to definitely meet and get to know. After marrying, moving across the country to a new state that was completely different from Florida.