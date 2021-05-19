'A first for me'

How many times during your lifetime have you had a first?
Your first day in Kindergarten. Big building, new people, where to go, and what to expect.
Your first time to ride a bike. Was wobbly, fell several times, but finally got the hang of it. Lots of fun.
The first time you ever baby sat for someone. For me, I was the youngest in the family, never been around babies, and knew nothing at all about what to do.
The first time you were in a wedding. I was asked to be a flower girl in my oldest brother’s wedding. Again, never been to a wedding before and was scared, but got to wear a pretty, pink dress.
I don’t really remember my first date; must not have been too impressive.
My first job; I was so nervous to go for an interview, but I was hired and loved every minute of being a soda jerk in my local drugstore.
The first time I saw my would be husband across the college campus. He was someone I wanted to definitely meet and get to know. After marrying, moving across the country to a new state that was completely different from Florida.
The birth of my first child. The arrival of my first grandchild, then later the birth of my first great grandchild.
Time goes quickly and in between each new month and year, we experience all kinds of firsts. Some are happy, others are possibly more challenging, yet we are constantly learning and growing from every situation.
The most recent first for me was the high school graduation, this past Sunday, of my first great grandchild. As I sat there and watched him walk across the gym floor to receive his diploma, I remembered back to when he was born. Not that long ago, yet it seemed like it was just a few years ago. There were four generations there for that first.
Time and events pass more quickly than we realize sometimes. All along the way we continue to have our firsts. Let’s try and make our firsts the most special and memorable that we possibly can. Remember, we only pass this way once and whatever we do, we should make every moment count for not only ourselves, but for others, and mostly for the Lord.
May each of your firsts be memorable, special, and rewarding. Only you can make that happen.