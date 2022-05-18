A flight around town

The Fredericktown High School JROTC students were once again given a rare opportunity, May 10, as the Missouri National Guard flew in a Black Hawk helicopter to Fredericktown High School.

During the visit, some of the students opted to take a, roughly 10 minute, ride around town in a flight they will never forget.

This is the third year, one missed in the middle due to COVID-19 concerns, the Black Hawk has visited the high school. This rare opportunity is thanks to Col. John Francis, who spent years flying this exact aircraft.

Francis said, this is something the Missouri Army National Guard loves to do. He said it establishes a community relationship prior to any unforeseen emergency duty.

"The aircraft is a great way to start a discussion with the soldiers there," Francis said. "We did have one cadet who was undecided in what he wanted to do for the future. He talked with the crew chief there and now wants to be one when he gets out of high school."

This year, 54 cadets and six chaperones were able to climb aboard and see Fredericktown from a new perspective.

Prior to the arrival of the aircraft the cadets were given an in depth briefing so they were fully aware of all precautions needed to execute a safe flight.

Once the helicopter arrived, in the field outside of the high school, all the cadets gathered around the aircraft where the crew explained all aspects of safety and what to do should an emergency occur.

"The crew of the aircraft then gives a brief, and we practice how things will run when the aircraft is static," Francis said. "Once all that is complete then we are ready to have fun."

Francis said, most of the brief is about the cadets actions and the importance to listen to the crew members for direction during an emergency.

Cadet Kaitlynn Sandman said she very much enjoyed the ride. She was fortunate to have experienced a past flight and said the pilots took a different route and did different things making the experience unique.

"It was everything I expected it to be and more," Cadet Connor Buntion said. "It was a blast."

Francis said, everyone who made this possible needs to be thanked, the Missouri Army National Guard, Fredericktown Fire Department, and Fredericktown R-I School District.

"All need to be thanked, especially the school district for allowing us to put this on," Francis said. "It's a real challenge for a district to authorize something that a lot of people have fear of. We couldn't do most of the events we do without the strong support of our administration. They are an amazing group of people."

A special thanks to WO1 Genz, 1LT Luebberring, and SSG Masters for sharing this experience with the students and to Recruiter SSG Mayberry for being there to answer any questions.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

