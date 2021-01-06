The Christmas season for 2020 is behind us, but I was reminded of a familiar Christmas carol that we might consider as we begin 2021.

In the midst of personal tragedy and the American Civil War, poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow penned the words to “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day”.

He wrote: “And in despair I bowed my head/ There is no peace on earth, I said/ For hate is strong, and mocks the song/ Of peace on earth, good will to men.”

Even in anguish Longfellow expressed hope: “Then pealed the bells more loud and deep/ God is not dead, nor doth He sleep/ The wrong shall fail, the right prevail/ With peace on earth, good will to men.”

Whatever the circumstances may be for you and your loved ones at the beginning of this new year, there is always a constant that we can rely upon. God is alive and well and has the entire universe in His hands. Nothing that is happening is a surprise to Him. He is not ringing His hands in despair. He is not pacing the floor wondering how we mortals will mess up next. He is not scratching His head or pulling His hair over the decisions we are making. He is the answer to every problem or situation we will ever encounter. He is giving each of us the opportunity for a fresh start and assuring us that He will provide whatever it is that we may need.