The Christmas season for 2020 is behind us, but I was reminded of a familiar Christmas carol that we might consider as we begin 2021.
In the midst of personal tragedy and the American Civil War, poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow penned the words to “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day”.
He wrote: “And in despair I bowed my head/ There is no peace on earth, I said/ For hate is strong, and mocks the song/ Of peace on earth, good will to men.”
Even in anguish Longfellow expressed hope: “Then pealed the bells more loud and deep/ God is not dead, nor doth He sleep/ The wrong shall fail, the right prevail/ With peace on earth, good will to men.”
Whatever the circumstances may be for you and your loved ones at the beginning of this new year, there is always a constant that we can rely upon. God is alive and well and has the entire universe in His hands. Nothing that is happening is a surprise to Him. He is not ringing His hands in despair. He is not pacing the floor wondering how we mortals will mess up next. He is not scratching His head or pulling His hair over the decisions we are making. He is the answer to every problem or situation we will ever encounter. He is giving each of us the opportunity for a fresh start and assuring us that He will provide whatever it is that we may need.
Do you need peace from the turmoil that surrounds you? Do you need reassurance that you are where you need to be and doing what you should be doing? Do you need real joy? Not more temporary happiness or fun. Do you need a committed love that will endure time? God promises that He will be our "way maker" and "care taker."
When the gravity of life’s situations threaten to make our spirits sag, let’s remember that He will give us the answers we need and provide us with the skills and abilities to attain the goal. How many times have you witnessed a true miracle that gave you the privilege of a fresh start? Let’s make every moment of 2021 count and achieve the God given desires of our hearts.
Audrey B. Unruh is a local columnist, who can be reached at zwiebach@charter.net