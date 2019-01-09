We just ended the year 2018, and now we are beginning with a New Year and a fresh start.
Possibly you have already penciled in upcoming events on your personal calendar; birthdays, anniversaries, vacations, trips, doctor and dental appointments. Before you know it, you look at the weeks and months ahead and realize part of your year is already set in motion.
Before you get too far along, can you take a few moments and reflect on the very beginning of human existence? Just where did it all begin? According to Genesis in the Holy Bible, “The Lord God breathed into his (Adam’s) nostrils the breath of life.” Our Lord God is the creator and source of life. Talk about a new beginning.
We may be tempted living in today’s conveniences and technology and rushed and hurried lives to forget our beginnings and that God is the one who gives us life. But if we will take the time to pause and remember from whence we came, we can build an attitude of thankfulness and gratitude into our daily routines. We don’t have to fill every day with busyness. We can instead fill our lives with humbleness and a grateful heart for all The Lord has done for us.
To stop for a few moments each day and reflect and give God thanks for His love and faithfulness to us would be even more special. If we will then share those truths and let them spill out into the lives of others, just maybe we will help someone experience a new beginning to the year 2019 that will change their lives forever.
Again, let me say Happy New Year and may God bless each and every one of us as we start with a new beginning.
